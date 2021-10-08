‘Squid Game’ Actor Jung Ho-Yeon Reveals Which Part Of The Script Had Her Crying

In conversation with Time, Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon, who played the character of Kang Sae-Byeok, opened up about the scene that made her cry. The scene involved one with her and Ji-Yeong, player number 240, played by Lee Yoo-mi. Squid Game has won hearts across the globe, and so has Sae-Byeok and Ji-Yeong's beautiful friendship. Here's the scene that left Jung Ho-Yeon sobbing as she read the script.

Here's why Jung Ho-Yeon, a.k.a Sae-Byeok broke down as she read the Squid Game script

In conversation with Time, Jung Ho-Yeon revealed that she got emotional when she read the scene about Sae-Byeok and Ji-Yeong opening up to each other. She mentioned that the lines were 'very well written' and she began 'sobbing' on reading them. The scene that involves the duo opening up to each other is during the marble game when they pair up. The game requires one partner to emerge victorious, while the other will be eliminated. Rather than getting to the game as soon as possible, they share some quality time together and open up about their past and their dreams for a possible future. The scene comes before a heartbreaking one, in which Ji-Yeong lets Sae-Byeok win, as she believes she has more to live for (her brother and her mother).

Jung mentioned that she was excited to meet Ji-Yeong after reading the script and called her 'the one' as she recounted the first time they met at the table read. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk also weighed in and mentioned that if there was anyone he wished was not continuously at each other's throat, it was Ji-Yeong and Sae-Byeok. He said that although they were complete strangers, they was always some level of 'friendship, empathy and understanding' between them. He went on to call them the 'perfect example' to portray these human emotions.

The Netflix show's cast recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and opened up about the success of their latest hit. Starring Park Hae Soo, Lee Jung‑Jae, Wi Ha‑Joon and others, the talk show featured them speaking about why people were able to form a connection with the series. Wi Ha-Joon, who plays Joon‑ho mentioned that Korean children’s games appealed to the audience, as it was ' original, refreshing, and shocking' at the same time.

Image: Instagram/@hoyeonjungfans, @ellesverige