'Squid Game' Star Anupam Tripathi Shows Off Incredible Dance Moves On Bruno Mars' Song

Anupam Tripathi headed to his Instagram account on Sunday to give his fans and followers a treat, as he grooved to the beats of a famous song by Bruno Mars. The Netflix star danced to the singer's That's What I Like and entertained his fans. Anupam Tripathi was last seen in Squid Game and rose to fame after the show became one of Netflix's most famous ones, across the globe.

Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi grooves to Bruno Mars' That's What I Like

The actor danced to the hit song and did so with utmost style. He uploaded an Instagram story, so fans could enjoy the gem only for a few hours more. He wore a black hoodie and a cap, which he paired with a smart pair of sneakers. He uploaded the video with a black and white filter and was also seen wearing a mask as he danced. In the first video he posted, he mentioned that he did not know how to dance, but he likes to move. In the second video, he declared his love for Bruno Mars, and in the final one, he wrote, "I hope you enjoyed guys, hahahah."

Fans fell in love with Anupam Tripathi after he took on the role of Ali Abdul, a Pakistani economic migrant to South Korea in the famous K-Drama series. The actor recently spoke to Variety and opened up about his experience after he rose to fame. He mentioned that he did not expect it and was not prepared for it. He stated that he was still coming to terms with becoming a 'phenomenon and sensation' after the release of Squid Game. He also recalled how after the show released, he was flooded with messages for his on-screen character, Ali.

The actor originally hails from New Delhi and was drawn towards music in the initial days of his career. He then joined the Behroop theatre group from 2006 to 2010 and fell in love with theatre and acting. He spoke about the joy he feels when he has the chance to take on a character and play it in front of an audience.

