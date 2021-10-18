'Squid Game' Star Anupam Tripathi Talks About His 'fun' Journey From Delhi To Korea

Anupam Tripathi has been receiving an amazing response from his fans from all over the world for his performance in the highly-loved Netflix series, Squid Game. The actor recently spoke about how great he feels to be a part of a historical show.

Anupam Tripathi also talked about his journey from India to Korea and discussed how unexpected it was to receive such a huge response from the audience for his show.

Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi talks about his theatre days in Delhi

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Anupam Tripathi spoke about how great it felt to be a part of a historical thing and added how the love he was receiving after the show was growing day by day. He further stated that as the fame was new for him, he was still trying to observe and express himself while enjoying as much as he can.

The actor then recalled the day when the show was released and stated how he never imagined the kind of response they received. He added that during the day of the release till 4 pm, his life was okay, but after 5 pm, everybody started talking about his role, and he witnessed the love pouring on Instagram.

Speaking further about his journey from Delhi to Korea, he stated that it was not easy but, it was fun. He also mentioned how he enjoyed the lows as well as the highs while stating that his roots in India and theatre days in Delhi helped him adjust to a different culture, understand the language and also helped him stay grounded. Adding to it, he also mentioned that it still made him chase his dreams in a place where his language, culture and even the food had changed.

Anupam further opened up about his struggles in India and revealed how he began doing freelance work, performed in front of live audiences and picked up small roles in order to earn a livelihood. While talking about working in India, he mentioned that he would like to perform in India and share his craft through different stories and different characters in his own language and revealed that he was looking forward to a beautiful journey as a student actor who travels. He also revealed that he was getting other offers and added that he was waiting for a call from home or Hollywood.

Image: Instagram/@sangipaiya