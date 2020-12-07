'Start Up' Cast Bids Adieu To The Show, Thanks Viewers For Their Love

Korean drama, Start Up aired its last episode on December 6, 2020. Start-Up takes place in a fictional South Korean version of Silicon Valley where young dreamers set out to achieve success in the world of startup companies. Needing to make $90k to open her own business, Seo Dal-Mi, played by Suzy on Start up, drops out of a university and takes up part-time work. She dreams of becoming someone like Steve Jobs. Read on to know more about how the cast bid adieu to the show.

Start Up finale

According to a report by Soompi, the last episode of the show unfolded a lot of events, including Seo Dal-Mi reuniting with Nam Do San. Talking about the finale episode and the show coming to an end, the Start Up cast spoke about how they felt working on the show. The lead actor of the k-pop drama, Suzy shared that she felt a mix of both happiness and sadness and that the eight months she spent playing Seo Dal-Mi, she felt very comforted and happy, which is why the show coming to an end is sad for her. She further thanked the staff and crew who worked hard for eight months and made the show a success.

Nam Joo Hyuk, who portrays the character of Nam Do San stated that all the actors and staff worked really hard for eight months, which felt like a long time earlier but feels really less now, that the shoot is over. He concluded by saying that he has learned a lot from his character Nam Do San and as the character matured on the show, so did he.

Another actor Kim Seon Ho, who played the role of managing director Han Ji Pyeong talked about the show coming to an end and said that the last few months felt long and short at the same time. He further mentioned that the time he spent sharing his worries with others will become very meaningful to him. He thanked his co-actors, writers, director and staff for their hard work and the audience for so much love. Kang Han Na who portrayed Seo Dal Mi’s sister Won In Jae, shared that she immersed herself in filming as the character Won In Jae, while thinking of all the youth who are taking on their own challenges. She hoped that the viewers were able to gain positive energy from the characters' stories and thanked them for their love for the show.

Image Credits: pritaghozie Instagram Account

