Suzy Gives Sneak-peek Into 'dinner Day' With Co-stars On 'Start-Up' Sets; See Pics

On November 8, 2020, Suzy took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from her shoot of Start-Up alongside other top Hallyu stars- Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Team Samsan Tech. She captioned the post as, "Start-Up today with #Samsantech #DinnerDay #Seorepresentative #shoots". The actor was seen flashing a wide smile and having a fun time while having dinner with her team.

Suzy shares BTS pics from Start-Up

In the picture, Suzy looked beautiful wearing a white shirt and a pant. Many of her fans complimented her beauty and dropped hearts. Several fans also motivated the Team Samsan Tech by commenting ‘Fighting’ on the post. The While You Were Sleeping fame Suzy keeps treating her fans by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from her set looking all happy, gaining thousands of likes on her posts within a few mins.

Suzi's series of pictures with Nam Joo-Hyuk

In another recent post, Suzy shared a series of pictures with Nam Joo-Hyuk sitting in greens. In her first picture, she is seen getting her hair done by posing with Joo-Hyuk. Suzy is seen wearing a brown jacket while Nam Joo-Hyuk wore a denim one. She captioned the picture as, “Dosan and Dalmi. Today too #Startup Day #Bonbangsrsu.” Many of her fans liked the picture and dropped lovely comments.

Start-Up is a highly anticipated Korean drama of 2020. Written by Park Hye-Ryun and directed by Oh-Chung-Hwan, Start-Up is all about romance, being successful and following your dreams. It talks about the cut-throat competition in the world of innovations. It is a refreshing and heart-warming K-drama which often comes with a pleasant surprise. The K-drama premiered on Netflix in October 2020.

Bae Suzy is a popular Korean actor and singer. She rose to fame with series such as Dream High (2011), Gu Family Book (2013), Uncontrollably Fond (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Vagabond (2019) and Start-Up (2020). Initially, she was a member of the girl group Miss A. Suzy became one of the most in-demand endorsers in South Korea and has several popular brands ranging from cosmetics, apparel, up to basic commodities under her kitty.

Image Source: A still from Start-Up

