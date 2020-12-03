'Lovestruck In The City' On Netflix: All About Ji Chang-Wook & Kim Ji-Won's New Drama

Netflix is back with another romantic K-drama premiering this December 2020. Just when one of the current Netflix favourites K-drama series Start-Up is nearing its end, the city-based romantic series featuring Ji Chang Wook just might be the perfect way to end 2020. The series is titled Lovestruck in the City and would feature Healer actor Ji Chang-Wook and Heirs actor Kim Ji-won in the lead roles. Read on to know all about Netflix's new drama Lovestruck in the City.

ALSO READ| What's Coming To Netflix In December 2020? See All The New Arriving Titles

'Lovestruck in the City'

Lovestruck in the City release date is set for December 8. The series would air on Netflix with episodes airing on a weekly basis. Lovestruck in the City plot deals with the stories of young people and their struggles in life while living in the city, and managing the city's busy life. The series shows views of three young couples according to the trailer of the show, where Ji Chang Wook is seen as an architect living his life; however, he is a romantic at heart and simply can't forget one particular woman he met, portrayed by Kim Ji Won.

ALSO READ| Ji Chang Wook Is All Set To Star In A New Netflix Series Based On Webtoon "Annarasumanara"

Lovestruck in the City cast includes Ji Chang-Wook, Kim Ji-Won, Kim Min-Seok, So Joo-Yeon, Ryu Kyung-soo and Han Ji-Eun. Ji Chang-Wook is a popular South Korean actor, who is best known for his roles in Suspicious Partner, Healer, The K2 and Backstreet Rookie. Kim Ji-won is a South Korean actress popular for her roles in Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way, Arthdal Chronicles and The Heirs.

The series is produced by Story & Pictures Media, the series is written by Jeong Hyeon-Jeong, of Romance is a Bonus Book fame along with Jung Da-Hyun. Ji Chang Wook is pretty active on social media and often shares sneak peeks of his new series on social media. Take a look.

ALSO READ| 'Start Up' Second Episode Has Caught Viewers' Attention With A Quirky Indian Reference

According to reports from Soompi, Ji Chang Wook will be playing the protagonist of a new series which is based on a webtoon, the series is called Annarasumanara. The series is all set to be directed by renowned director Kim Sung Yoon who has won a number of accolades for his work in dramas like Love in the Moonlight, Itaewon Class and many more. Ji Chang Wook was last seen with Kim Yoo Jung in Backstreet Rookie. Meanwhile, his work in Melting Me Softly has been creating a tremendous buzz amongst his fans.

ALSO READ| K Dramas 'Search', 'Start-Up' & 'Lie After Lie' Earn Record-breaking Ratings; Know Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.