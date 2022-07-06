'Stranger Things 4': Metallica 'blown Away' As Scene Featuring Their Hit Track Goes Viral

Stranger Things 4 was recently released on Netflix and has taken the internet by storm as it began breaking records since its premiere on the streaming platform. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and others, the finale of the show left fans emotional and wanting more. It also included a scene featuring Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn playing the hit Metallica track Master of Puppets, whose clip has been going viral ever since the premiere of the episode.

Metallica reacts to Master of Puppets scene from Stranger Things 4

The scene took place when Eddie Munson performed the song to distract the deadly bats. Metallica has now taken to its Instagram account to react to the scene that won hearts online and mentioned they were 'blown away' when they saw it. They hailed the way in which the makers incorporated music into the series and took it to the 'next level'.

They mentioned that the incorporation of Master of Puppets to the show was 'extremely well done' and thought of it as an 'incredible honour' to be part of the show as their track featured in it. They shared a glimpse of the iconic scene and wrote-

"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

The hit supernatural drama is now the first English language show and second show overall to cross the one billion hour viewing mark across the world. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 was released on Netflix on July 1 and took fans on a journey to remember through the fictionalised town of Hawkins.

