'Stranger Things': Amul Topical Celebrates Success Of Netflix's Show; 'Eleven Out Of Ten'

Hit show Stranger Things 4 was recently released on the online streaming platform Netflix and took the internet by storm as it broke several records. The show starred Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and others in pivotal roles. Amul, which is known for its creative and out-of-the-box topical advertisements took to social media to celebrate the success of the show as it features its popular characters.

Amul celebrates Stranger Things 4 success

The Amul topical saw the main character of the show, Millie Bobby Brown's, Eleven holding a slice of bread with butter on it. In her other hand, she held a knife with butter as she looked into the camera. She was surrounded by other actors from the hit show including Jim Hopper, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Nancy and Steve. The witty tagline on the poster read, "Butter makes Stronger Things. Amul, Eleve out of Ten".

Have a look at the Stranger Things 4 Amul topical here:

Several fans hailed the creativity of the advertisement and mentioned they 'loved it'. They wrote, "Upside down or downside up..always delicious" as they reacted to Amul's latest topical.

More about Stranger Things 4

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the hit supernatural drama has now become the first English language show and second show overall to cross the one billion hour viewing mark. The first seven episodes of the show have clocked 930.32 million viewing hours, while episodes eight and nine have almost reached the 221 million-hour mark, of the 301.28 million hours viewed across the globe.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 was released online on July 1 and continued to take fans through the adventures in the fictionalised town of Hawkins. The new season also introduced fans to a new monster, Vecna, who has the ability to take control of victims' minds and kill them.

Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv