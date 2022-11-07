'Stranger Things 5' Makers Fuel Viewers' Excitement As They Reveal Season Premiere's Title

The makers of supernatural drama series Stranger Things are seemingly all set to amaze the audience with the fifth season. As the upcoming season will mark the last one of the sci-fi show, its makers are making sure to keep up fans' excitement. On the occasion of 'Stranger Things Day', which is celebrated on November 6, the makers of the show fueled the viewers' excitement by unveiling the title of Season 5, Episode 1.

Taking to the official social media handles of the series, its creators unveiled the front page of the Season 5 script. The script cover revealed that the final season's premiere episode is "Chapter One: The Crawl." While the script cover did not reveal anything further, it surely left the viewers wondering what the episode might unravel. The title followed the format of the previous premiere episodes which were - Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers, Chapter One: MADMAX, Chapter One: Suzie Do You Copy, and Chapter One: The Hellfire Club.

A fan reacted to the post and wrote, "THIS IS ONLY THE BEGINNING. THE BEGINNING OF THE END" while another penned, "I’m feeling depressed, nervous, and excited all at the same time." Maya Hawke also expressed her excitement about the new season and commented, "When Do I get to read this ????"

The Duffer Brothers on Stranger Things 5

In an interview with Collider, The Duffer Brothers opened up about what fans can expect with the series' forthcoming season. The creators revealed that as Season 4 was mostly based in California and Russia, the new season will be based in Hawkins and will give the audience a lot more details about the Upside Down. Ross Duffer added, "The big reveals that are coming in Season 5 are really about the Upside Down itself."

Stranger Things began eight years ago, with its first episode released on July 15. Soon after it came out, the show was a hit as viewers lauded its plot and cast. Created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, who are known as The Duffer Brothers, the series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson, Paul Reiser, and Jamie Campbell Bower. There were some additions to the cast in Season 4, including Joseph Quinn, Eduardo Franco, Gabriella Pizzolo, Amybeth McNulty, and Matthew Modine.

Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv