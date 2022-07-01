Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 has finally arrived on Netflix for audiences to binge-watch. However, the craze and hype around the season's finale led to the OTT platform crashing due to immense traffic. Several netizens complained about Netflix being down right after the Millie Bobby Brown starrer made its way, with some also sharing hilarious memes about how they waited the whole night only to witness this.

The first part of Stranger Things season 4 ended with Nancy being stuck in the Upside Down under Vecna's curse, while Eleven tried to come to terms with what happened to her in Hawkins Lab. Makers have already teased character deaths, body count and more in the 'darkest' season ever, with fans now beaming with curiosity and vouching for their favourite characters to stay alive.

Netflix crashes as fans rush to watch Stranger Things season 4 volume 2

Fans have been trying to get their hands on the latest episodes, claiming that they stayed up the night to witness how Vecna wreaks havoc upon their beloved Hawkins gang. Take a look at some of the reactions.

The look on my face after staying up all night for Stranger Things for Netflix to crash and go down promptly at 3:00am. pic.twitter.com/uvEWgDw6lc — Matthew Wynn (@MatthewRWynn) July 1, 2022

I did not just count down the seconds like it’s New Years for Netflix to crash #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/uP6Vylac6p — idk (@squidwardsprof1) July 1, 2022

i think netflix is down 💀 everyone and their moms probably crashed it trying to watch stranger things vol 2 — megan nguyễn (@megancnguyen) July 1, 2022

Lmao netflix is down rn😭 probably can’t handle the volume of users anticipating the volume 2 of ST — Christian Quilantang (@iChrisQui) July 1, 2022

In India, the series dropped on Netflix at 12:30 PM IST. Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Natalia Dyer among others in pivotal roles, the upcoming episodes are likely to show the further downfall of Hawkins as Vecna takes over.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @STRANGERTHINGSTV)