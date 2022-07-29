Stranger Things: Metallica Shows Eddie Munson’s Epic 'Master Of Puppets' Scene At Concert

At a recent concert, American heavy metal band Metallica gave a shoutout to Eddie Munson's epic Stranger Things finale guitar riff during their headline performance of Master Of Puppets at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Earlier this year, Netflix's 80s sci-fi series Stranger Things returned with its fourth season and it began breaking records since its premiere on the streaming platform.

From Eleven's quest to find her powers, Max's subconscious stuck in upside down to Vecna's terror in the Hawkins and also Hopper's return, Stranger Things season 4 broke the mould of the previous seasons by being more expansive, more complex, and with a run-time to match.

Metallica gives a shoutout to Eddie Munson's Stranger Things finale guitar riff

Eddie Munson aka Joseph Quinn had his own hero moment in the show when he was stuck in upside-down and gave a phenomenal performance of Metallica's 1986 anthem Master Of Puppets on guitar. Eddie played the guitar in order to distract gruesome creatures away from his new friends.

Metallica offered their thanks with a salute to the character, a video of which is doing rounds on social media. A person present at the concert shared a clip that saw Munson's performance of Metallica's 1986 anthem Master Of Puppets in Stranger Things, following which the crowd starts to screen.

Taking to its official Instagram page, Metallica spoke about the song's inclusion in the show. It said, "The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master Of Puppets in the show but to have such a pivotal scene built around it."

The band shared a glimpse of the iconic scene and continued, "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away...it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?"

Image: Instagram/@ewreckaa