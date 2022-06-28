Stranger Things S4 Vol 2: It's Eleven Vs Vecna; Makers Share New Poster Of Season's Finale

Touted as Netflix's biggest hit of all, Stranger Things is all set for Season 4's Volume 2, which will start streaming on the OTT giant from July 1. Makers have been teasing fans with one or the other glimpses of the popular series and now a few days after unveiling the trailer of the much-anticipated episodes, they have released a poster of the forthcoming volume and looking at it, one thing is clear Hawkins is all prepared for the seasons' biggest war till now against Vecna and the one who will take the lead to fight against the monster will be Eleven.

Stranger Things New Poster Out

Taking to its official Instagram account on Monday, Stranger Things TV dropped a poster of the highly awaited episodes of Season 4's Volume 2. As the episodes are all set to stream on Netflix coming Friday, teasing fans with an intense poster, the makers wrote, "the beginning of the end is near. see you Friday." The poster saw Vecna (the new monster of the show) and Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) face to face as they could be seen looking at each other with anger, while the latter's friends from Hawkins, namely Mike, Dustin, Will, Max, Lucas, and more are standing away and it seems like they are prepping for the inevitable encounter.

More on Stranger Things

Volume 1 of the fourth season of Stranger Things saw Eleven, who has telepathic abilities, losing her powers and during this time, Vecna continued to create havoc in the Upside Down. Now, everyone's eyes are on the upcoming episodes as fans wonder how will Hawkins win against the season's deadliest monster.

Recently, the makers even released the trailer of the season's finale teasing overwhelming odds as the battle against Vecna turns explosive. Eleven decides to save her friends, therefore going against Matthew Modine, who tells her that she is yet not ready for the war. The end may take Stranger Things fans into shock as it sees a big explosion with Mathew saying, "Your friends have lost", following which there is a glimpse of Eleven screaming in pain. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Hopper and his comrades trying to escape snowy Russia.

Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv