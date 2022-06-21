Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Trailer Teases Explosive End To Season's Finale; Watch

The trailer of the highly-anticipated sci-fi action thriller, Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 has finally been unveiled, therefore doubling fans' excitement. From Nancy (played by Natalia Dyer) being trapped in the Upside Down to Eleven finally regaining her powers, the trailer gives some exciting peek into what's coming.

Billed as one of the darkest seasons of the hit Netflix show, Stranger Things 4 Vol 1 saw Max escaping the deadly villain, while Nancy navigates her way to survive the Upside Down's latest monster.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment with the Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

Stranger Things S4 Vol 2 trailer out

The new trailer of the final part of Stranger Things Season 4 teases overwhelming odds as the battle against Vecna turns explosive. Eleven decides to save her friends, therefore going against Matthew Modine, who tells her that she is yet not ready for the war. One of the highlights of the trailer was Nancy Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Steve Harrington, Eddie Munson, Robin Buckley, Erica Sinclair, Max Mayfield, and Lucas Sinclair preparing a plan to fight against Vecna.

The end may take Stranger Things fans into shock as it sees a big explosion with Mathew saying, "Your friends have lost", following which there is a glimpse of Eleven screaming in pain. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Hopper and his comrades trying to escape snowy Russia.

Sharing the trailer, Stranger Things Netflix wrote, "LET’S DO THIS. st4 vol 2. july 1. only on Netflix."

Fans are curious to witness how the popular show is going to end. From releasing the posters to revealing new faces of the show, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans' excitement intact. Recently, actor David Harbour, who plays Hopper in the show, revealed that he has known the show's end for years but added that he is not out to spoil the show for anybody.

Stranger Things Cast

The final episodes of this season promise to be full of adventure, intense horror and comedy. As per Netflix, the episodes will have a total runtime of nearly four hours.

The star cast includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) with Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner) and Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens).

Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv