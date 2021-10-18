Last Updated:

'Succession' Season 3: Release Date, Time And Episode List; Here's All You Need To Know

As the much-awaited 'Succession' Season 3 recently hit the screens, fans from all over the world have been wondering how to watch it. Read details

Written By
Nehal Gautam
How to watch Succession season 3

Image: Instagram/@succession


With the success of the American satirical comedy TV series, Succession on HBO, the makers recently released Succession 3 escalating the curiosity of the fans. 

Succession premiered on HBO in June 2018 while the second season of the series was released in August 2019. The makers recently released the first episode of Succession Season 3 in October 2021. take a look at more details about the show and how can the fans enjoy the series while sitting in different parts of the world.

'Succession' Season 3 Premiere date

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Succession (@succession)

Succession Season 3 is the American satirical comedy-drama television series created by Jesse Armstrong that follows the life of a family who is fighting for control of their company as they learn about the health of the family's patriarch, Logan Roy. Succession Season 3 premiere date has been set for October 17, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max on which the first episode went on air. 

Here's when the 'Succession' Season 3 episodes have been set to release:

Episode 1 – Sunday, October 17, 2021

Episode 2 – Sunday, October 24, 2021

Episode 3 – Sunday, October 31, 2021

Episode 4 – Sunday, November 7, 2021

Episode 5 – Sunday, November 14, 2021

Episode 6 – Sunday, November 21, 2021

Episode 7 – Sunday, November 28, 2021

Episode 8 – Sunday, December 5, 2021

Episode 9 – Sunday, December 12, 2021

How to watch Succession 3 in the USA? 

As the series will air on HBO Max, the USA audience will be able to watch the show directly on the channel but if they do not have a valid subscription, it will cost $9.99 for a month (with ads) or $14.99 a month (without ads). 

How to watch Succession 3 in the UK?

Succession 3 also premiers on the channel Sky at the same time as HBO Max broadcast. The UK fans can enjoy the show from 2 am BST on Monday, 18th October 2021, on Sky Go while on Sky Atlantic at 9 pm BST. 

READ | 'Succession' cast reunites over video call for a public service announcement

How to watch Succession 3 in Australia?

If people residing in Australia wants to stream the series, it will be available for all the subscribers of Binge and the first episode will be available from 11 am AEST. 

How to watch Succession 3 from anywhere in the world?

With the help of a VPN, the fans can enjoy watching the series from any part of the world. One can easily manage to sign in to their HBO account with the help of a good VPN. 

READ | Succession Season 3 all set to cast Alexander Skarsgård in recurring guest role

(Image: @succession/Instagram)

READ | Succession's Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton expecting second child
READ | 'Succession' producer discloses that the show will not go beyond five seasons

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Succession, HBO, Disney Hotstar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com