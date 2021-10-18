'Succession' Season 3: Release Date, Time And Episode List; Here's All You Need To Know

With the success of the American satirical comedy TV series, Succession on HBO, the makers recently released Succession 3 escalating the curiosity of the fans.

Succession premiered on HBO in June 2018 while the second season of the series was released in August 2019. The makers recently released the first episode of Succession Season 3 in October 2021. take a look at more details about the show and how can the fans enjoy the series while sitting in different parts of the world.

'Succession' Season 3 Premiere date

Succession Season 3 is the American satirical comedy-drama television series created by Jesse Armstrong that follows the life of a family who is fighting for control of their company as they learn about the health of the family's patriarch, Logan Roy. Succession Season 3 premiere date has been set for October 17, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max on which the first episode went on air.

Here's when the 'Succession' Season 3 episodes have been set to release:

Episode 1 – Sunday, October 17, 2021

Episode 2 – Sunday, October 24, 2021

Episode 3 – Sunday, October 31, 2021

Episode 4 – Sunday, November 7, 2021

Episode 5 – Sunday, November 14, 2021

Episode 6 – Sunday, November 21, 2021

Episode 7 – Sunday, November 28, 2021

Episode 8 – Sunday, December 5, 2021

Episode 9 – Sunday, December 12, 2021

How to watch Succession 3 in the USA?

As the series will air on HBO Max, the USA audience will be able to watch the show directly on the channel but if they do not have a valid subscription, it will cost $9.99 for a month (with ads) or $14.99 a month (without ads).

How to watch Succession 3 in the UK?

Succession 3 also premiers on the channel Sky at the same time as HBO Max broadcast. The UK fans can enjoy the show from 2 am BST on Monday, 18th October 2021, on Sky Go while on Sky Atlantic at 9 pm BST.

How to watch Succession 3 in Australia?

If people residing in Australia wants to stream the series, it will be available for all the subscribers of Binge and the first episode will be available from 11 am AEST.

How to watch Succession 3 from anywhere in the world?

With the help of a VPN, the fans can enjoy watching the series from any part of the world. One can easily manage to sign in to their HBO account with the help of a good VPN.

(Image: @succession/Instagram)