Succession Star Brian Cox Bids Farewell To Show, Calls It 'greatest Work Experience Ever’

Scottish actor Brian Cox bids farewell to his iconic role as media mogul Logan Roy in the hit HBO series Succession. (Spoilers) The character of Logan Roy met his demise in an earlier episode of the show's fourth season. As the series concluded with its finale airing on May 28, 2023, fans on Twitter express their bewilderment and even distress over the critically acclaimed show's conclusion.

Brian Cox took to Instagram in order to say his farewell. He posted a poster from Succession’s final episode which featured him standing on the terrace of a building overlooking a set of high-rise New York City buildings. Cox wrote, “We have now come to the end! And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing. It was on its way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart. Yours every, Brian Cox”. See his Instagram story below:

All you need to know about Succession

Succession is an American dark comedy-satire drama series from HBO. Created by Jesse Armstrong, known for his work on satirical series like The Thick of It and Veep, Succession offers a glimpse into the lives of the Roy family, the founders of the fictional legacy media company Waystar Royco. The story begins with the patriarch, Logan Roy, at the helm, preparing to announce his successor. However, a sudden brain haemorrhage leaves the future of the company uncertain, prompting Logan's children - Kendall, Siobhan, Roman, and Connor Roy - to navigate the power dynamics and seize opportunities in the wake of the transition of power.

Succession stars Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck as the four children of Logan Roy. Other actors in the cast are Brian Cox, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Rob Yang, J Smith-Cameron, and more. The most recent and prominent addition to the show, in its third season, was with the actor Alexander Skarsgård, who plays the role of the eccentric tech billionaire, Lukas Matsson. Succession ran from June 3, 2018, to May 28, 2023, over the course of four seasons.