Succession's Jeremy Strong Reveals What He Planned For His Character In The Series Finale

Jeremy Strong has become synonymous with his Succession character, Kendall Roy. Strong had previously raised some concerns from fans as he opened up about his method-acting approach to the role, and how he felt the intensity of his conflicted character’s emotions. With the airing of Succession's final episode on May 28, Jeremy Strong has now shared his thoughts on the conclusion of Kendall's journey, leaving fans eager to learn more about his perspective

He said that for Kendall, the events of the finale create ‘an extinction level’ scenario. Jeremy added that John Berryman’s poems were referenced in Succession’s finale, and said that Berryman himself had died by suicide. “I tried to go into the water after we cut - I got up from that bench and went as fast as I could over the barrier and onto the pilings, and the actor playing Colin raced over,” said The Big Short actor in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The Gentleman actor added that he hadn’t planned the move. The actor playing Colin also wasn’t aware of Kendall’s move but saved him anyway. Jeremy concluded, “I didn’t know whether at that moment I felt that Kendall just wanted to die - I think he did - or if he wanted to be saved by essentially a proxy of his father”.

Succession’s series finale

Succession has finally concluded, and many fans are still wondering whether there is more to go on about the series or not. In the series finale, the long-running GoJo deal to buy Waystar Royco came underway. While Kendall Roy lost the vote to kill the deal because of Siobhan Roy (Sarah Snook), Tom Wambsgans unexpectedly became the one to succeed to the throne. The finale received a viewership of 2.9 million. While several stars have given their thoughts on a series spin-off, creator Jesse Armstrong has remained adamant about the fact that Succession is likely not to continue.