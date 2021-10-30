'Succession': Waystar Office Location And Other Surprising Facts About Series

Since the release of its first season, Succession has been a popular show for viewers across the globe. The latest season of the show is now available to stream on Disney+Hotstar, and fans are over the moon as they gear up to watch how things unfold for the Roy family. Starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and others, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the popular family drama.

Lesser-known facts about the Succession series

Some fans may be unaware of the fact, but the scenes that take place in the Waystar office are shot at New York's One World Trade Center, the tallest building in the country. The scenic Manhattan skyline is visible from the rooms. According to a media statement, Elisabeth Murdoch and her husband Keith Tyson are fans of the show. There were speculations in the past that the Succession series was based on the Murdoch family, but the creators of the show denied the rumours. The statement also mentioned that Elisabeth related to the character of Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy from the show.

Another surprising fact, as bizarre as it may sound, Succession has 'wealth consultants', so the show is able to depict the rich perfectly. The consultants guide the production team on how the richest of the rich live their lives, walk and dress as well. The show also allows the stars to improvise their dialogues while on set and does not require them to follow the script to perfection.

As some fans may recall, Jeremy Strong's character, Kendall delivered a rap in the second season of the show. A fun fact about the scene was that although the rap was scripted by the writers, the reactions to it by cast members were not. It was Jeremy's idea to perform it for the first time in front of the other cast members.

Succession series Season 4

Fans were excited as the news broke that the Brian Cox starter has been renewed for its next season. HBO's Succession took to its official social media account and made the announcement and wrote, "Renewed for Season 4." The announcement was made in the form of an intriguing video and fans headed to the comments section to express their joy about the same.

Image: Twitter/@succession