Suits Star Patrick J Adams Is 'intimidated' To Call Co-star Meghan After Attending Wedding

Suits star Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle had played each other's love interest in the show. Recently, in an interview with Radio Times, Patrick confessed that he is scared to get in touch with Meghan. He had attended Meghan's wedding with Prince Harry. However, he and Meghan Markle only stayed in touch with text messages and never called each other. Read on to know what he had to say about this.

Patrick J. Adams is too 'intimidated' to call Meghan

Meghan Markle in Suits was the love interest of Patrick J. Adams' character Micheal Ross. The duo worked together for 8 long years until Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018. In the interview, Patrick mentioned that he is too intimidated to contact Meghan Markle after her wedding. He mentioned that the two had spoken a couple of times through text but never called. He added that Meghan's life is 'incredibly full' and she already has too many things to do.

Patrick J. Adams said that he and the Suits actor never hung out together after that. And there is no other reason other than her life being so enormous in so many ways. He said that he is sure that Meghan is up to the task with her husband Prince Harry. He goes on to compliment her. He said that she was a strong and powerful woman and that she is handling herself very well. He mentioned that he is intimidated to call her.

He mentioned he could pick up his phone at any time and call her. But he wouldn't know what to say to her. After his children were born they shared some texts and gifts were sent but he is still scared to call her. He said that it was pure fear and is scared to break through the walls of any conversation they could have.

About Suits

Suits is a legal drama TV series that aired from 2011 to 2019 on the USA network and is now available on various streaming platforms. Meghan Markle in Suits played the role of Rachel Zane while Patrick J. Adams played Mike Ross. Other cast members of Suits include actors like Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres. The show is set in an American Law firm and the plot focuses on its employees. Patrick returned for the finale season in 2019. However, Meghan Markle did not feature in the final season.

