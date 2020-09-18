John David Washington Reveals Nolan Caught Him Cheating On His Diet On 'Tenet' Set

Christopher Nolan and John David Washington collaborated for the first time in Tenet. The actor had to follow a strict diet to stay in shape for his tailor-made suits. However, he once broke his diet routine on the sets and was even caught red-handed by the director.

John David Washington caught by Christopher Nolan for breaking diet on Tenet set

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, John David Washington was asked how he managed to pull off the scenes in Tenet wearing a suit and what he had to adjust. The actor replied that he had to control his eating habits to get in the clothes. He recalled that one day Christopher Nolan caught him cheating on his diet on the sets. He did not get in the details but disclosed that the filmmaker caught him red-handed. Washington laughingly said that the incident had Pringles involved.

John David Washington hinted that he was not allowed to eat even one Pringles chips. He mentioned that the location had a special Paprika flavour, and he had never seen those before in the United States of America. The actor stated that he thought he had to get them in bunches because he did not know if he would ever have a chance to eat them again.

However, Washington asserted that he still got into the suits. He said that he got into them and it all worked out just fine. The BlacKkKlansman star noted that all the costumes really brought the character to life.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet cast includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, and Kenneth Branagh. It is an espionage thriller that shows an operative of an organization known as 'Tenet', trying to prevent World War III with the help of "time inversion" technique. It received mostly positive reviews from the audiences with some criticism for its sound mixing and plot.

Tenet is the first tent pole that released worldwide, in places where theatres have reopened, after a long hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic. The movie might break-even at the tickets widows, but is speculated to not match the expectations. Made on a budget of around $200 million, it has reportedly collected more than $210 million globally.

However, being a much-anticipated and hyped project, it was expected to do better. The movie is now considered as an example of the number of audiences that will come in cinemas to watch a film, in the woke of the novel virus.

