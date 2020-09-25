Arjun Rampal Reveals Team Cannot Resume 'Nail Polish' Shoot For Two Weeks; Read Details

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal had started shooting for his upcoming project Nail Polish this week. However, he recently announced that Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari had tested positive for coronavirus, causing the filming to stop midway. The makers of the courtroom drama instructed the unit to undergo tests again and quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Nail Polish cast spoke about the safety measures, among other things. Here is everything that you need to know about the same. Read on:

Arjun Rampal speaks about safety measures on Nail Polish set

Arjun Rampal shared a post through his official social media handles revealing that Nail Polish shooting had come to a halt as his co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor also said that he was self-quarantining at his place. In the same aforementioned interview, he spoke that the unit had adopted strict safety measures amid the ongoing pandemic. Arjun Rampal told that the cast and crew had to go antigen tests every day and COVID-19 tests every four days. Moreover, the actor explained how they had equipped the set with sanitisation tunnels, and unit hands had PPE suits and masks.

Bummer quarantined at home. As #ManavKaul and #AnandTewari tested positive for Covid on sets of #Nailpolish yesterday. Production has stopped shoot immediately and everyone’s been retested.I am quarantined at home awaiting my results.Staying away from everyone.Get well soon boys pic.twitter.com/RWguZM66d4 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 24, 2020

Arjun Rampal also said that the actors were more vulnerable as they could not wear masks during shooting. He added that everyone was staying at home and getting tested for COVID-19. Talking about the shooting of Nail Polish, he said that they could not resume it for the next two weeks.

Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari quarantining at home

Meanwhile, Rajit Kapur, who is also a part of the courtroom drama, reportedly said that the sudden halt of Nail Polish had left him conflicted. The actor said that though they were working with a small unit, they were apprehensive because of the presence of 30 people on the sets.

He added that the producers had provided a separate vanity van to every artist and ensured that they practised social distancing. However, Kapur said that once they go to the floor, they would have to perform together. On the other hand, as the media outlet talked to Manav Kaul, the latter revealed about being COVID-19 positive and said that he had isolated himself at home.

