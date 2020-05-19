Viral Video: Sumeet Vyas' Rant On 'bartan Dhona' In Lockdown Is Super 'relatable', Watch

Actor and writer, Sumeet Vyas is often known for his quirky sense of humor and has recently taken to his social media to share a new video titled Bartan Dhona which depicts the plight of an office going man, Ravi Dubey who is now juggling between his office work as well as helping his wife in all the household chores amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Sumeet Vyas' new video wherein he is ranting about the never-ending household chores is so relatable that it has become viral in no time, amongst the netizens. The video starts with Sumeet Vyas cleaning the house with a broom when he starts ranting about his plight under the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sumeet Vyas remembers the stark contrast between working in the office and at home during the COVID-19 lockdown

In a hilarious rant, Sumeet Vyas starts reminiscing about how he used to get a 'me time' from between work at the office but the situation is nowhere close to home. Sumeet Vyas as 'Ravi Dubey' reveals how his wife has chalked out a schedule for him in accordance with his office schedule wherein he has to help her with all the household chores. Sumeet Vyas then goes on to say how he has to tend to all the household chores like sweeping the house, washing the utensils, and attending to the washing machine in between his online office meetings.

Sumeet Vyas' new video comes across as super relatable amidst the COVID-19 lockdown

If that was not enough, Sumeet Vyas also mentions how his wife gives him the task to peel off the vegetables if his video of his office meeting is on mute. Sumeet Vyas's pitiable rant on the life of Ravi Dubey came across as hilarious and relatable at the same time. The Permanent Roommates actor also reveals a funny instance when he as Ravi tries to unmute the video on his laptop while kneading the dough which results in the dough being smeared on his laptop. Take a look at Sumeet Vyas' new viral video titled, Bartan Dhona.

The Veerey Di Wedding actor also takes a funny jibe at the HR department at his office who is organizing various activities during the COVID-19 lockdown which is irritating his wife. His rant about the lack of sleep during the COVID-19 lockdown is also super relatable. It seems that by the end of the video, his wife Ekta Kaul also makes a cameo as one can hear 'Ravi's wife shout at the background to instruct him to continue doing his work.

