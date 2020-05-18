Official Bhootiyagiri Review: Sumeet Vyas' Show Is A Perfect Mix Of Comedy & Horror

Official Bhootiyagiri is a web series that is an amalgamation of horror and comedy spread over five episodes. The series portrays the struggle of a man who has been released from jail to run a hotel, which also happens to be the home of his traumatic memories. The series star Sumeet Vyas, Eisha Chopra, and Pranay Manchandana in the main roles. Directed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee and written by Tarun Dudeja and Parijat Joshi, the show can be streamed on MX Player.

Plot of Official Bhootiyagiri

The series starts with Dilawar Rana (played by Sumeet Vyas) getting released from jail to run an unsuccessful hotel. However, the hotel is haunted and also a source for his childhood trauma. Dilawar steps up to the occasion and renovates the hotel, hires new staff, and quashes all haunting with logic. Despite all of that, he gets no guests.

Dilawar comes up with a brilliant idea to rebrands the hotel as a haunted hotel and starts marketing it as ‘the best haunting experience’. Guests start turning up but things get spooky as unplanned haunting events start to occur. Dilawar and others must find the real perpetrator behind all of this.

As he suspects and investigates other people, he finds out that his stepbrother Cash had sent him to jail and ruined his credibility and life. Dilawar decides to sell off the hotel to pay off bad debts. In the process, he reconnects with his father and resolves his childhood issues and further decides to keep his ancestral hotel.

Dilawar has to face certain consequences as he makes enemies in the hotel business. Would Dilawar be able to regather his team and run his hotel successfully despite the consequences?

What works?

All the actors in the series have acted well in the series. The show at the beginning seems very promising and will keep the viewers engaged. The writing and direction along with cinematography are decent.

What doesn’t work?

While the show is very promising in the beginning, towards the end, it becomes a little dull. Though Dilwara’s character shines throughout, supporting cast is not well rounded and lose their relevance. Also, there are times when viewers will find it hard to tell a planned haunting from a real one, leading to confusion.

Final Thoughts

The genre of horror and comedy is a tricky one. However, the showmakers of Official Bhootiyagiri have been able to put up a good show. They have been able to make the audience laugh and have been able to surprise the audience with a few scary scenes here and there. Sumeet Vyas has done justice to his character and is a delight to watch. All in all, the show is full of entertainment and should not be missed.

Rating

4/5

