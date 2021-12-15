Sushmita Sen Says It Took '27 Years' To Earn Father's Pride After He Watched 'Aarya 2'

Actor Sushmita Sen’s latest release Aarya 2 that released a couple of days back, has been receiving thunderous views and appreciation from people. The Ram Madhvani directorial series showed Sushmita returning to the small screen in the titular role. Apart from fans, the actor also received a special compliment from her father after 27 years.

Power-packed performances from an ensemble star-cast along with Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, and Kapil Sharma’s ace direction has made the second season of Aarya truly spectacular. While Sushmita has been basking in the glory with appreciation pouring in from all corners of the world, one special compliment that has really made it all the more special has come from one of the most important person of her life.

Sharing her thoughts about the same, Sushmita told in a statement that, “My mother binge-watched the second season with me! My Father was choked with emotion when he called me from Kolkata and told me how proud he is of me after watching Aarya 2. It was a very emotional moment for me. I had always told my father that I would make him proud. It has taken me 27 years to earn this compliment from my Dad, that he is proud of my work.”

The second installment of the action drama is back, and this time the claws are out for good. After the smashing success of the first season, Disney+ Hotstar is back with another power-packed and riveting season of the International Emmy nominated Hotstar Specials, Aarya to impress everyone.

Aarya 2 is set to feature most of the cast members reprising their roles from the first season except for the ones who died. Some of the popular actors in the upcoming season will include Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen, Sikandar Kher as Daulat, Ankur Bhatia as Sangram, Aarya's brother, Alexx ONell as Bob, Viren Vazirani as Veer Sareen, Virti Vaghani as Arundhati Sareen, Pratyaksh Panwar as Aditya Sareen, Sugandha Garg as Hina, Priyasha Bhardwaj as Soundarya, Jayant Kripalani as Zorawar, Vikas Kumar as ACP Younnes Khan and many more. The show is being helmed by Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, and Kapil Sharma.

