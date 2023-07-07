Sweet Kaaram Coffee Review: Terrific Script, Fine Performances Make This A Must Watch

Sweet Kaaram Coffee, as the title suggests, is a spicy and heartwarming series that ends up being as additive as the caffeinated beverage. The more you watch, the more you want to know. Sweet Kaaram Coffee has a relatable storyline and an amazingly-written script. These factors enhance its impact.

3 things you need to know

Originally shot in Tamil, the series is also available in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Created and written by Reshma Ghatala, the Tamil show is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu and Swathi Raghuraaman.

The show stars Lakshmi, Madhoo and Santhy Balachandran.

Hot Take

Sweet Kaaram Coffee entertains you and also makes you think from many perspectives. It touches upon many topics such as selfless love, self love, sacrifice, guilt, companionship, marriage, family, passion, relationships, importance of acknowledgement and many little things of life that we usually take for granted.

Does it live up to the hype?

Sweet Kaaram Coffee was not promoted aggressively, which resulted in no hype around it. The series, however, totally has the potential to become sensational with the word of mouth. The show, which started a bit slow, took such a beautiful turn soon and after that it was worth every hour that went behind it. The eight episodes range from 34 minutes to 54 minutes each, exploring different aspects of life from the eyes of the three extremely skilled actors - Lakshmi, Madhoo and Santhy Balachandran.

More than a woman's perspective

Sweet Kaaram Coffee is nothing like Four More Shots Please or other female centric shows. The Reshama Ghatala creation is as real as it can get when it comes to addressing the problems women of different generations face on a daily basis.

The best part about the show is that it doesn’t just show the female struggles, but also acknowledges the problems faced by men. The show at the end has a scene where Kaveri opens up to her husband Rajarathnam over a phone call, and they both acknowledge each other’s importance.

Kaveri informs her husband that they are fine and will be returning soon, when her husband asks if he should send them some money. To this, Kaveri says he does not have to be the financer always. There are many such scenes which carry forward the series not just from the perspective of women, but also men.

The show highlights the sacrifice of a housewife and also loneliness of a man who achieves his dream. It shows a woman being unsure about marriage, while another woman chooses not to get married. While shows like Four More Shots Please only focused on the life of four outgoing independent women, Sweet Kaaram Coffee focuses on every possible aspect of life from the perspective of both men and women, the successful and unsuccessful, the ambitious and non ambitious.

Stream it or skip it?

Totally stream it, because it's not very often a show hits all the right cords as you watch it. In other words, the show is like gol gappe, which might look simple as you eat, but for it to give you a fine experience you need to have the right amount of ingredients in the pani, the puri and the masala.

(Lakshmi, Madhoo and Santhy Balachandran play family members in Sweet Kaaram Coffee | Image: Twitter)

Something that not every golgappe wala can pull off. Sweet Kaaram Coffee just like gol gappe has tried to include so many flavours to it, that anything in excess could have ruined one's experience. However, Reshama Ghatala, like an expert, has made just the chat that you will not have enough. In fact, you will end up asking for one extra sukha puri, and look forward to having it more in the future.

The Bottomline

Sweet Kaaram Coffee on Prime Video is a complete package, which totally deserves to be a part of your binge watch plan for this weekend.