Taali: Meet Krutika Deo, Actress Who Plays Young Shreegauri Sawant In Sushmita Sen Starrer

The makers of Taali unveiled the trailer of the series starring Sushmita Sen, on Monday. The series is based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant and her struggle for the recognition of the third gender. The show is coupled with her journey towards motherhood. The trailer offers a sneak peek of how Ganesh became Gauri. However, another person who has caught people's attention other than Sushmita Sen is actor Krutika Deo. She has played the role of Ganesh. The actress has previously worked in Arjun Kapoor's Panipat.

3 things you need to know

Taali is slated to release on August 15.

It is directed by Ravi Jadhav.

Krutika Deo has been part of several Marathi projects.

Who is Krutika Deo?

Krutika has been part of multiple projects since she reportedly made her TV debut with Prem Hey in 2017. Next, she made her Bollywood debut with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Panipat in 2019. In the film, she portrayed the role of Radhikabai -- Vishwasrao's (played by Abhishek Nigam) wife.

(Krutika Deo has also been part of several web series | Image: Krutika Deo/Instagram)

Now, in the upcoming series Taali, she will be playing the lead role of Ganesh (who later becomes Shreegauri Sawant). The adult role is played by Sushmita Sen.

Krutika Deo plays the fearless Ganesh in Sushmita Sen starrer Taali

Earlier today, the makers released the trailer of Taali, which opens with Ganesh (played by Krutika) sitting in a classroom, sporting long nails and fidgeting with a pink hairband. The next frame shows Ganesh's teacher asking her students what they would like to be in the future. Ganesh gets up and says, "I want to be a mother," leaving his classmates in splits. In the next frame, Ganesh is seen imagining himself as a girl in front of a mirror. The trailer has a few more glimpses of Krutika as Ganesh.

The biographical drama is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. It will premiere on JioCinema on August 15.