Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts To Kissing Scene With Vijay Varma In Lust Stories 2

Why you’re reading this: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma made their relationship official a few days ago. After their alleged video of getting cosy went viral a few months ago, the rumours of them being in a relationship were doing the rounds. And now a clip from the Lust Stories 2 trailer is going viral post their annoucement.

3 things you need to know:

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are starring together in Lust Stories 2.

In the teaser released for Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah and Vijay’s characters share a kiss.

A recent video features the two actors pretending to read the Lust Stories 2 script.

Tamannaah Bhatia is shocked with the Lust Stories 2 script

In a recently unveiled video, Tamannaah and Vijay are captured engrossed in their scripts for Lust Stories 2, the highly anticipated anthology series. The video portrays the actors' initial reactions as they delve into their respective scripts for the very first time. However, amidst the intense reading, a surprising revelation catches Tamannaah off guard – the realization that she is slated to share a passionate kiss with her co-star in a particular scene.

(Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in a trailer for Lust Stories 2 | Image: Netflix India/Instagram)

Continuing her journey of astonishment, the Bhola Shankar actress discovers that the script for Lust Stories 2 includes even more explicit scenes that go beyond mere kissing. Amusingly, she embarks on a quest for suggestions, desperately seeking ways to dodge any intimate encounters with her co-actor. Her humorous attempts to brainstorm alternatives to these scenes add a touch of levity to the situation, showcasing her wit and creativity in navigating the complexities of the script.

Tamannaah Bhatia tries avoiding kissing scenes with her co-star

Tamannaah suggests that they could perhaps just do ‘passionate’ hand-holding or resort to only hugging each other. She later asks who her co-star is. The Himmatwala actress then learns that it’s Vijay, and excitedly asked, ‘Deverakonda?’ After she learns that it’s Vijay Varma, she tones down her enthusiasm and says, ‘Yeah, cool’.

(A poster for Lust Stories 2 | Image: tamannaahspeaks/Twitter)

The video was released mere days after the first trailer of Lust Stories 2 dropped. Alongside Tamannaah and Vijay, the show also features actors Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, and Mrunal Thakur among others.