'The Lift Boy' Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers For Free Download

Yet another movie has become the target of piracy. Tamilrockers has released the film The Lift Boy on their website, and it is now available for the public for illegal download. Tamilrockers leaked this film after it debuted on the OTT platform Netflix.

Tamilrockers leaks The Lift Boy

The Lift Boy was initially released at the box office on January 18, 2019, and was appreciated by the critics. After the release of the film at the box office, it was recently released on the OTT platform Netflix. The Lift Boy is a film about a teen boy who has to replace his father as a lift boy in a posh Mumbai building. The son of the liftman has to work as a lift boy as he belongs to a very poor family and has to earn bread for the family.

Tamilrockers is one of the most popular pirated content download sites in India. The illegal website is known to leak Bollywood, Hollywood and various regional movies and web series on its site. Because of leaks like these, the makers and the creators of the films and series have to suffer a huge financial loss. Apart from The Lift Boy full movie, Tamilrockers have also leaked several films and series on their platform. Some of its latest targets are Four More Shots Please, Shooter, The Call Of The Wild, and The Invisible Man.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

