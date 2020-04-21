Four More Shots Please | Amazon Original Web Series Leaked By Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers has done it again. The illegal movie and series downloading website Tamilrockers has leaked the Amazon Prime original series Four More Shots Please. Tamilrockers is one of the most popular pirated content download sites in India. The illegal website is known to leak Bollywood, Hollywood and various regional movies and web series on its site. Because of leaks like these, the makers and the creators of the films and series have to suffer a huge financial loss.

Tamilrockers does it again, leaks Four More Shots Please

About Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please is a web television series. The series is directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana. Four More Shots Please is written by Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra. The plot of the web series follows the story of four friends in their early 20s and 30s who live their lives on their own terms. These women want to make mistakes, fall in love and just live their lives to the fullest. The cast of Four More Shots Please includes Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

Piracy has become an international issue as it has been affecting the moviemakers and artists across the world. Because of such sites the viewers will download the movies and the web series online and not go to the theatres or watch it on its official streaming site. The piracy also affects the box office collections of that movie. Piracy of content in any form remains illegal in the country.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

