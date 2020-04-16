Tamilrockers Leaks 'Shooter' Full Movie Online For Download Ahead Of Its Release

Reportedly, one of the much-anticipated Punjabi films of 2020, Shooter is the latest in the long list of films to be leaked by film piracy site Tamilrockers. Shooter, starring actors Jayy Randhawa, Vadda Grewal, and Swaalina, has been leaked online prior to its cinematic release. This Shooter Tamilrockers leak is not the first of its kind. Read more details here-

Previously, Tamilrockers and Movierulz have leaked several other films online that has severely affected the business of these films at the box office. Not just regional films but Tamilrockers have even leaked Hollywood sci-fi movies like Fantasy Island, Star Wars Rise of Skywalker or latest Bollywood films like Panga online. The list of films leaked by Tamilrockers is never-ending. Read on to know more details about this new leak.

Film Poster of 'Shooter'

Image Credit: Jayy Randhawa Instagram

'Shooter' leaked online by Tamilrockers

The Punjabi film Shooter is produced by GeetMP3 and Om Ji Star Studios. Directed by the dynamic duo of Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh, Shooter is a much-awaited goon drama film of 2020. But prior to the film’s cinematic release on February 21, 2020, the action film leaked online. Thus, Shooter movie download is possible now for free. The music of Shooter is already a hit even before its release and songs like Hitler and Gal Sun are trending on social media since quite a while now. Take a look at the trailer of the movie.

Shooter is a story about a young boy who turns into a notorious goon. His passion for power and zest for rage transforms him into a wanted criminal. The story also shows a different shade of his personality when he is with his girlfriend. Jayy and Swaalina are playing the lead couple in the film and their sizzling onscreen chemistry is the talk of the town. With Shooter movie download available online now, the makers of the film might have to incur irreparable losses.

Tamilrockers distributes copyright material online. In the case of shooter movie leak, this will probably affect the strength of theatres running shows of Punjabi Film. Furthermore, it is also likely to deeply destroys the buzz and anticipation of the film amongst the audience as the viewers get to see the films online, even before its release. For a long time, DMCA along with governing authorities have been trying to curb down the piracy wave. But with a rise in the number of such incidents, their efforts seem to go in vain

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

