'The Treacherous' Download Now Made Available By Piracy Site Tamilrockers

In the year 2015, a South Korean period film, The Treacherous released. The Treacherous is the latest to join the bandwagon in the long list of films to be leaked by film piracy site Tamilrockers. The film has been released on the OTT platform Netflix but is yet to be released on the OTT platform, Netflix India. However, it seems that prior to its release on the OTT platform, Tamilrockers has already leaked it for its consumers to download. The Treacherous Tamilrockers leak is not the first of its kind.

Tamilrockers has earlier leaked several Hollywood films

Previously, Tamilrockers along with the online piracy site Movierulz have also leaked several other films online and that has severely affected the business of these films at the box office. Not just The Treacherous download link, but Tamilrockers jas even leaked the download links of Hollywood sci-fi movies like Fantasy Island, Star Wars Rise of Skywalker and the latest Bollywood films like Panga too online. The several lists of movies leaked by the notorious online piracy siteTamilrockers are never-ending. Read on to know more details about this new leak by the piracy site.

The Treacherous is directed by Min-Kyu Dong

The Treacherous was released on May 21, 2015. The film was directed by Min-Kyu Dong and starred Ju Ji-Hoon, Kim Kang-Woo and Lim Ji-Yeon in the pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolved around a tyrannical king Yeonsan who exploits his subjects for his carnal pleasure while his loyal retainer controls him with every step. The film reportedly garnered 8.92 billion from 1.11 million admissions at the South Korean box office. Lee Yoo-Young also won the Best Actor Award (Female) for the movie at the 36th Blue Dragon Film Awards. The movie was bankrolled by Min Jin-Su and was penned by Min Kyu-Dong.

