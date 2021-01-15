'Tandav' Audience Review: Saif Ali Khan Starrer Leaves Twitterati Divided

The highly-anticipated Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia starrer, Tandav premiered on Amazon Prime Video today, i.e. January 15, 2021. Alongside Saif and Dimple, Tandav cast also boasts of Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias and others in pivotal roles. As the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is now available to stream on the streaming giant, early reviews by critics as well as the masses have started pouring in on social media.

Tandav review: The 9-part political drama received a mixed reaction from netizens

After months of anticipation, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's much-awaited political drama series Tandav has been finally released on Amazon Prime Video. Ever since its inception, Tandav has been in the limelight for its ensemble cast and because of the fact that it is a political drama series. Now, with the release of the nine-episode web-series on the OTT streaming platform, the Saif Ali Khan starrer is making headlines for several reasons. While the Tandav plot is being criticised by many on social media, Twitter has also been abuzz ever since Tandav's release as it has divided Twitterati into two groups.

Although the exemplary performances by the cast of Tandav have received a thumbs up by not only critics but also the audience, its plot has received a mixed reaction by netizens on Twitter. Meanwhile, soon after its release on Amazon Prime Video, '#BoycottTandav' has been trending on Twitter by netizens for its alleged 'false propaganda' against Hindus. On the other hand, many have also expressed their liking towards the Ali Abbas Zafar series on the micro-blogging platform.

While one user tweeted writing, "6 episodes down. And what a mind-blowing show. Everyone has acted so well, and the script is so crisp and relevant. Can’t wait to watch the remaining 3 episodes. #Tandav", another wrote, "It's poorly written, poor editing and the music looks like an edit from Joker. Such cliches are what is being filled up on OTT. #Tandav". One user also went on to tweet, "Is this a Truth or just a Propaganda??? #TandavOnPrime".Check out some more reactions by Twitterati below:

#Tandav 💥 couldn't have imagined any more than this 🥺 Superb work @PrimeVideoIN — Aneesh Gupta (@aneeshguptaag) January 15, 2021

@PrimeVideoIN #Tandav #TandavOnPrime opening scenes —poor writing, plot seems good #pembrokeshiremurders GulshanGrover acting timings (while smoking) poor. Count 1,2,3 sms coming -childish. May be it picks up later due to cast. Sorry for spoilers. — DontFollowMeNeedSpace❄️ (@titoo7272) January 15, 2021

#TandavOnPrime binge watched the show whole night... Maja aa gaya bhai, good political show from India. Waiting for s2 #Tandav — arjun singh (@arjunsi35773678) January 15, 2021

@WhoSunilGrover Sirji loved your role in #Tandav

2nd Season kab aa raha hai

Thanks for accepting the role — Saby DCruz (@sabydcruz) January 15, 2021

Its pretty avg watch and nothing exciting. Period #Tandav — Yogendra Sins😎 (@victim_cardhldr) January 15, 2021

6.40 mins into @PrimeVideoIN's #tandav and @WhoSunilGrover has already impressed me.. seems this is going to be his best performance..



Hope it lives upto the expectation :) — Monil Gangar (@gangarmonil) January 15, 2021

Watch the trailer of 'Tandav' on YouTube below:

