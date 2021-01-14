What Time Does 'Tandav' Season 1 Release On Amazon Prime? Here Are All The Details

Tandav season 1 is one of the much-awaited thriller web series that will soon begin to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Though there isn’t much information about the series apart from some of the cast members, the trailer of Tandav season 1 has already created a buzz among netizens. As netizens await the release of Tandav season 1 on Amazon Prime Video, read further to know at what time does Tandav season 1 release on Amazon Prime.

What time does Tandav season 1 release on Amazon Prime Video?

Fans are already excited about Tandav season 1 release on Amazon Prime as the trailer of the series created a buzz among them as to what thrill and drama Tandav season 1 was planning to offer. Therefore, for those asking what time does Tandav season 1 release on Amazon Prime Video, the answer is that season 1 consisting of nine episodes will drop all at once on Friday, January 15, 2021, and Tandav season 1 release time can be expected to be most likely at around midnight, hence the fans might have a chance to binge-watch the entire season in one night.

As the Tandav season 1 release date, 2021 is January 15, fans cannot keep calm and have already begun posting their excitement on social media. Many of the fans took to their Twitter handles and posted how the team of Tandav season 1 series was increasing their excitement over time by adding interesting updates about the series.

As the series includes an ensemble cast of some of the finest actors, many of their fans depicted their thrill of seeing their performances in the show. One of the fans even mentioned how with this amazing ensemble cast of Tandav season series, it will never be a letdown for the fans. One of the other fans of the show stated how she was expecting the show to be full of surprises and awaits surprising updates about the show every morning. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions.

This is one of my favourite songs... I have guessed the song from the BGM played in clips... And here it is 🤩🤩🤩 🔥🔥🔥 Team is adding excitement every passing day #Tandav #TandavOnPrime #DhakkaLagaBukka https://t.co/OjVJpy9ub4 — Sushmita Singh (@Sushmi_singh) January 13, 2021

It maybe a remake as speculated but after series like pataal lok, family man this caught my interest

And Saif hain to safe hain no doubt!

Alongside the amazing cast will never be a letdown, It’s gonna be lit. #TandavOnPrime #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/cg8Svn2nYo — Noorain (@No_Orain_) January 13, 2021

If I had to pick one word to describe #TANDAV,that'll be GOOSEBUMPS!!!🤩

I think Tandav is full of surprises... Every morning I get up to see what's today? Who's intro clip will be out? What's the next thing the team will surprise us with? https://t.co/oC9foHAfGC #TandavOnPrime — Sushmita Singh (@Sushmi_singh) January 13, 2021

Tandav season 1 series cast

The cast of the web series include actors such as Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Kritika Awasthi, Sarah Jane Dias, Bhavna Choudhary, Kunal Gupta, Tasneem Khan, Vikhyat Gulati and many others.

