Last Updated:

Nina Dobrev Unveils Trailer Of Her Netflix Film 'Love Hard'; Watch

'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev recently unveiled the trailer of her upcoming movie 'Love Hard' and introduced fans to her character Natalie.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Nina Dobrev

Image: Instagram/@nina


Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev is set to bring the romantic yet fun vibe during this Holiday season with her new Netflix rom-com, Love Hard. The actor had earlier teased the film and even shared her official look. She recently unveiled the trailer of her upcoming movie and introduced fans to her not-so-good-at-dating character Natalie.

Taking to Instagram, Nina shared the trailer of Love Hard and wrote, "Did someone say... CATFISH?[sic]." The trailer begins with Nina's character Natalie sharing her views on dating. She says, "Dating has never really been easy, but modern online dating is even harder," in the background as she gets cheated by a married man. She then meets her perfect match online named Josh. Despite being warned by her friend, Natalie flies across the country to meet her perfect date. As she thinks her disaster dating days are over, she realises she had been catfished by the actual Josh, played by Jimmy O. Yang. When everything comes falling, she comes across Tag, whose photos Josh had used on the dating app. Josh then helps Natalie to impress Tag. On her quest to impress the adventure-loving Tag, Natalie tries her hands on various adventurous sports. Natalie also grows closer to Josh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

Earlier this week, Nine Dobrev shared some exclusive photos from her upcoming flick. The first photo had Nina as Natalie in winter attire. The other photos saw Yang and Barnet's characters. Sharing the photos, Nina wrote, "LOVE HARD COMES OUT ON @NETFLIX ON NOVEMBER 5TH‼️ I CANT WAIT FOR YOU TO SEE THE FILM[sic]."

READ | Did Nina Dobrev's boyfriend watch 'The Vampire Diaries'? The snowboarder reveals
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

Details about 'Love Hard'

Love Hard stars Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O Yang and Darren Barnet in the lead roles. It also casts James Saito, Mikaela Hoover, Harry Shum Jr, Heather McMahan, Althea Kaye, Rebecca Staab, Takayo Fisher, Fletcher Donovan, and Matty Finochio. Hernan Jimenez is directing the film while Wonderland Sound and Vision are bankrolling it. Rebecca Ewing and Danny Mackey have given the script. The film was extensively shot in Vancouver, Canada. The film will begin streaming on the OTT giant on November 5.

READ | Reunion: Nina Dobrev, Chace Crawford and others joins cast of the Murder-mystery comedy

More Netflix films and shows releasing between November and Christmas

Netflix has a whole package of rom-com for this holiday season. Some of the films from Netflix's list are The Princess Switch 3, A Castle For Christmas and an LGBTQ+ romance Single All The Way. A Castle For Christmas stars Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes.

READ | 'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev wishes boyfriend Shaun White with goofy birthday post

(Image: @nina/Instagram)

READ | 'Reunion': Nina Dobrev, Chace Crawford begin shooting, announce with a goofy pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Nina Dobrev, Love Hard, Vampire Diaries
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com