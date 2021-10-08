Nina Dobrev Unveils Trailer Of Her Netflix Film 'Love Hard'; Watch

Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev is set to bring the romantic yet fun vibe during this Holiday season with her new Netflix rom-com, Love Hard. The actor had earlier teased the film and even shared her official look. She recently unveiled the trailer of her upcoming movie and introduced fans to her not-so-good-at-dating character Natalie.

Taking to Instagram, Nina shared the trailer of Love Hard and wrote, "Did someone say... CATFISH?[sic]." The trailer begins with Nina's character Natalie sharing her views on dating. She says, "Dating has never really been easy, but modern online dating is even harder," in the background as she gets cheated by a married man. She then meets her perfect match online named Josh. Despite being warned by her friend, Natalie flies across the country to meet her perfect date. As she thinks her disaster dating days are over, she realises she had been catfished by the actual Josh, played by Jimmy O. Yang. When everything comes falling, she comes across Tag, whose photos Josh had used on the dating app. Josh then helps Natalie to impress Tag. On her quest to impress the adventure-loving Tag, Natalie tries her hands on various adventurous sports. Natalie also grows closer to Josh.

Earlier this week, Nine Dobrev shared some exclusive photos from her upcoming flick. The first photo had Nina as Natalie in winter attire. The other photos saw Yang and Barnet's characters. Sharing the photos, Nina wrote, "LOVE HARD COMES OUT ON @NETFLIX ON NOVEMBER 5TH‼️ I CANT WAIT FOR YOU TO SEE THE FILM[sic]."

Details about 'Love Hard'

Love Hard stars Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O Yang and Darren Barnet in the lead roles. It also casts James Saito, Mikaela Hoover, Harry Shum Jr, Heather McMahan, Althea Kaye, Rebecca Staab, Takayo Fisher, Fletcher Donovan, and Matty Finochio. Hernan Jimenez is directing the film while Wonderland Sound and Vision are bankrolling it. Rebecca Ewing and Danny Mackey have given the script. The film was extensively shot in Vancouver, Canada. The film will begin streaming on the OTT giant on November 5.

More Netflix films and shows releasing between November and Christmas

Netflix has a whole package of rom-com for this holiday season. Some of the films from Netflix's list are The Princess Switch 3, A Castle For Christmas and an LGBTQ+ romance Single All The Way. A Castle For Christmas stars Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes.

(Image: @nina/Instagram)