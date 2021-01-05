Ashton Kutcher Clarifies About 'That 70s Show' Co-actor Tanya Roberts On Twitter

That '70s Show actor Ashton Kutcher has taken upon the job of clearing out the confusion amidst his contemporaries that Tanya Roberts is alive. The confusion about the information started when Roberts' publicist Mike Pingel confirmed about her death on CNN after which he told NBC News that Roberts is still alive. However, many of the show's cast members didn't get the memo as they were posting condolences for the James Bond actor. Ashton tweeted to their comments and made them know about the correct information. Read on to know how Ashton clarified the misinformation about his That '70s Show co-star Tanya Roberts.

Ashton Kutcher clarifies about Tanya Roberts' death on Twitter

Tanya Roberts' publicist Mike Pingel had earlier told media portals that Roberts was taken to the hospital on Christmas Eve after she collapsed in her LA home after she came home following a walk with her dogs. Pingel stated to CNN that he was devastated by her death, he even shared his condolences for the actor and stated that she was an angel and he will miss her. However, after the news came to light that she is in fact alive, Ashton took to the social media to clarify the comments made by actor Topher Grace as well as actor Debra Jo Rupp.

Topher Grace expressed his condolences for Tanya Roberts on Twitter stating "I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away. She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie's Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with." The Spider-Man 3 actor added, "I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn't have been kinder. We'll miss you, Midge," He was referencing to Roberts' character Midge Pinciotti on the That '70s show, where he portrayed Eric Forman on the show from 1998 to 2006. To his tweet, Ashton replied that Tanya Roberts is alive. Take a look.

yo bro she's not dead — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 5, 2021

After which Topher replied with a GIF from their show.

Even actor Debra Jo Rupp paid tribute to Tanya Roberts on Twitter and wrote, "Tanya had a big deep hearty laugh. She was all instinct and beauty." Debra Jo Rupp played Kitty Forman on the show reminisced a kitchen scene from an episode from the first season where they were drinking cocktails in the episode. She continued and said "She laughed, spit her drink in my face, apologized profusely and did it 3 more times," Debra said. "I loved her. RIP beauty." Ashton replied to her comment and corrected the misinformation of DJ as well.

dj she's still alive. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 5, 2021

