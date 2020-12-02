'The Adventures Of Jimmy Halpert' Now Available For Pre-order For 'The Office' Fans

The real-life copy of the comic book The Adventures of Jimmy Halpert from the American sitcom, The Office, is now available for pre-ordering on DunderMifflinPaper.com. The comic was gifted to Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), by his wife Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer). It was a Christmas gift made by Pam for her husband, in which she portrayed him as the main character and based the story on his experiences in the Dunder Mifflin Company.

Fans who were irked by the news of The Office being taken down from Netflix have now started supporting the series through active participation in pre-ordering the comic from the official Dunder Mufflin Paper website.

Reactions from The Office fans

Once @theofficecollectibles official Instagram handle posted the notification about the comic being available for a pre-order, The Office fans expressed excitement and eagerness to purchase it from the Dunder Mifflin official website. Even though the series finale was in May 2013, fans have never ceased to show enthusiasm for any news related to the show. They followed up on all notifications, be it about some new merchandise, or news about where the show will be available once it is taken down from Netflix.

The Adventures of Jimmy Halpert

The comic book The Adventures of Jimmy Halpert was seen in episodes 11 and 12 of season 7, and the two episodes were jointly titled Classy Christmas. In these episodes, Pam reveals to Jim how she wanted to gift him something unique as she appreciates the brilliance of the gifts that he gave her. In her comic, she writes a story on how Jim was a normal human who turned into a radioactive bear after being bitten by one. It took her nearly a year to make the comic, and her co-workers criticised her, making her hesitate about giving it to Jim, but she is relieved when Jim accepts the gift and tells her that it was “awesome".

The Office on NBC Peacock

The Office was initially aired by NBC and is not a Netflix original series. It is often ranked among the most streamed shows of all time. As it has been notified that it would be taken down from Netflix, the viewers will be able to watch it on Peacock, NBC’s own streaming platform, by the end of 2020.

