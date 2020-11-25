Prateik Babbar Has A 'casual Day At The Office' As He Gets His Nails Painted; Check Out

Prateik Babbar got his nail painted for an upcoming Netflix project. The actor, who is known to experiment with his roles, was seen in a video getting his nails painted by a professional. Prateik was seated shirtless on a couch while he got his nails painted, the actor recorded the video and posted it to Instagram. Followers of the actor were amazed by the short snippet he posted and left several comments on the video.

Prateik Babbar has a "casual day at the office"

Prateik Babbar's Instagram saw a video in which the actor was seated casually upon a couch while he got his nail painted. The actor sat patiently and held a humorous pose as the nail paint process was being carried out. Upon completion, Prateik Babbar struck a posed and hilarious mimicked nuances of a woman who just got her nails done.

The professional who applied the nail paint on him too seemed to be enjoying the process and quipped back at him. Both Prateik Babbar and the beautician were seen wearing masks at all times throughout the process. Prateik ended the video in a hilarious manner which had the followers of his account laughing in the comments section.

In the caption of Prateik Babbar's Instagram video, he thanked Kajol Kanther who assisted him in applying the nail paint. He also hinted about his project by tagging Netflix and using the hashtag 2021 to hint at the release date of his project.

It is unsure what the actor is currently working on but his fans seem eager to watch him soon. The video of Prateik Babbar gained close to 100 thousand views and a number of comments from his well-wishers.

In another post, the actor can be seen seated comfortably, as he looks at his finger which has been covered in nail polish. The actor seemed to have enjoyed the process and the new look that he discovered. The beautician was caught in a candid shot and Prateik can be seen simply marveling at his fingers covered in nail paint. Prateik Babbar captioned this picture mentioning that this was a casual day at the office.

