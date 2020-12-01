What's Leaving Netflix This December 2020: 'Gossip Girl' To 'The Office' And Many More

2020 has already been a tough year on all of us and now Netflix has hit the grounds with more sad news. Many great shows and movies will be leaving the online streaming platform. You only have this month to watch The Office on Netflix, so this is your last chance to binge the NBC Sitcom which is now a huge part of pop culture references. If you are wondering what other shows and movies will be leaving Netflix this month, then we have made a list here for you to go catch them before they disappear.

What's leaving Netflix in December and exactly when?

December 10, 2020 - Ralph Breaks the Internet (Wreck-It Ralph 2)

The animated Pixar film came out in the year 2018. The story is a sequel that follows Ralph and his best friend Vanellope through the new lands of the internet. The film has a 7.1 IMDb rating.

December 24, 2020 - The West Wing

The West Wing is an Aaron Sorkin direction. It is an American Political Drama Series which first aired in 1999. the show has 7 seasons. West Wing's IMDb rating is 8.8/10.

December 25, 2020 - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

On the joyous occasion of Christmas, Netflix will be removing the much loved Miles Morales version of The Spider-Man series. It is an animated movie which covers multiple universes of the Spiderman's world. The movie has an 8.4 IMDb rating.

December 30, 2020 - Dexter

Dexter is an American crime drama series. Dexter is based on the life of a forensic technician, Dexter Morgan who leads a double life. This thriller has 8 seasons. The show's IMDb rating is at 8.6/10.

December 31, 2020

On the last of the year, Netflix will say goodbye to a lot of special shows and films this year. Some of the greatest productions like the Indian Jones and Back to the Future series will be leaving the streaming platform. Back to the Future is a trilogy. The movie is about time travel which came out in the late 90s.

All the parts of the movie are worth watching. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom are the films based on the archaeology professor.

Other films and series which you must watch before the year are

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (8.3 IMDb Rating)

Gossip Girl (7.4 IMDb Rating)

The Interview (6.5 IMDb Rating)

The Notebook (7.8 IMDb Rating)

The Office (8.9 IMDb Rating)

Pride & Prejudice (7.8 IMDb Rating)

