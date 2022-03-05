'The Boys' Fame Antony Starr Arrested, Given 1 Year Prison Sentence For Assaulting A Man

The Boys fame Antony Starr was arrested in Alicante, Spain, earlier this week after he allegedly assaulted a chef in a Costa Blanca pub. As per a report by People magazine, Antony has now been sent to a 12-month suspended prison sentence after he punched the 21-year-old Venezuelan man in the face, twice during the fight. The arrest came just over a week before Amazon is scheduled to bring The Boys to SXSW, which is an annual conglomeration of parallel film, interactive media, and music festivals and conferences organized jointly that take place in mid-March in Austin, Texas, United States.

'The Boys' fame Antony Starr assaults a 21-year-old chef

A spokesperson, via The Daily Mail, released a statement, saying, "I can confirm a 46-year-old man was arrested following an incident at a pub in Alicante around 2.30 a.m. on March 2." The chef, who was assaulted, was taken to the hospital and had received 4 stitches above his eye. According to a report by Variety, "Any conviction of under two years in Spain is automatically suspended if the guilty partner has no criminal record, as is Starr’s case."

Starr has to pay a fine of $5,464.97 (Rs 4,17,663) within 72 hours of the period. According to a report by the New Zealand Herald, "A 21-year-old chef at the scene is said to have told police officers that he had been punched twice by the actor and had a glass smashed in his face."

More on 'The Boys'

Antony Starr is known for his role as Homelander in The Boys, which is an American superhero television series developed by Eric Kripke for Amazon Prime Video. The series stars an ensemble cast that includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, and Karen Fukuhara as the vigilantes, and Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell. It is based on the comic book of the same name, which was originally published by DC Comics under their Wildstorm imprint before moving to Dynamite Entertainment.

Receiving critical acclaim for its writing, storyline, humour, and the performances of the cast, the series primarily focuses on two groups: the Seven, Vought's premier superhero team, and the eponymous Boys, vigilantes looking to bring down Vought and its corrupt superheroes.

Image: Instagram/@toni.starr