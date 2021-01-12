'The Boys' Actor Antony Starr Reveals When The Third Season's Shoot Will Begin

The Boys season 3 shooting schedule has finally been confirmed. In a recent interview Antony Starr, a.k.a. Homelander revealed when they might begin the shoot in Canada. He also spilt some major details about the upcoming season and what fans can expect in these new episodes. Find out more details about this story below.

The Boys actor Antony Starr reveals when Season 3 shoot will begin

Amazon Prime has been coming up with many original shows and movies in the past two years. Back in 2019, the OTT platform premiered its original show, The Boys. It went on to become one of the most successful shows on the platform and in September 2020, The Boys Season 2 also premiered. Now, The Boys have been eagerly waiting for an update about The Boys Season 3 premiere.

Even though The Boys Season 3 release date has not been announced, Homelander a.k.a. Antony Starr shared a major update about the new season. In an interview with ComicBook.com revealed that they do not have a specific date of when the shoot will begin but it is expected to start in a month. He also revealed that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further affected The Boys season 3 shoot.

The Boys Season 3 cast member also revealed that due to the pandemic the shooting is going to be bit difficult and it has also limited their movement. He added that the cast of the show has also been kept limited due to the pandemic this season. Antony Starr revealed that he will be heading to Canada soon but due to COVID-19 they have been adhering to a lot of new rules and regulations.

Antony Starr spills details about The Boys Season 3

During this interview, Antony Starr revealed that he has read a few scripts from the new season and says that it will be a “lot of fun”. He revealed that as an actor and The Boys season 3 cast member they want to present something “really special”. He added that the entire cast and crew of the show care a lot about its content and see these scripts. Starr concluded that from whatever material he has read about the new season it is “going to be great”.

