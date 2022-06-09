The Boys Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date And Time: When Does The New Episode Come Out?

Amazon Prime Video's one of the biggest and most successful original series The Boys has finally made a comeback with season 3. The series is a twisted superhero tale and the new season marked the return of Karl Urban's Billy Butcher and Antony Starr's Homelander.

The Boys Season 3 picked up from the events of its second season and its initial first three opened to a great response from the audience. After the premiere of the first 3 episodes of The Boys Season 3, fans are eagerly waiting for the premiere of episode 4. Here we bring you all the details about the release date and time of episode 4.

The Boys Season 3 Episode 4 release date

The Boys Season 3 has a total of 8 episodes and episode 4 of the much-loved show is all set to make its way on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, 10th of June, 2022.

The Boys Season 3 Episode 4 release time

Check out the timings of the show in different regions below-

5 pm PT in the US

8 pm ET in the US

1 am BST in the UK

2 am CEST in Europe

5.30 am IST in India (June 11, Saturday)

10 am AEST in Sydney, Australia

More about The Boys Season 3

The Boys Season 3 premiered on June 3 marking its return after almost two years as the second season came out in 2020. It saw the lead actors Karl Urban and Jack Quaid returning, alongside Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

The official synopsis of the series reads,

"In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, THE BOYS centres on a group of vigilantes known informally as "The Boys," who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue collar grit and willingness."

Image: Instagram/@theboystv