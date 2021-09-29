'The Circle' Season 3 Finale Premiere: Check Time, Prize Money, Location And More

The grand finale of the third season of Netflix’s popular reality show, The Circle, is about to premiere and fans couldn't be more excited to witness who takes away the cash prize. The reality show centres on the contestants, who become temporary tenants of an apartment, with their only means of communication being a specially-designed social media application, which gives them the liberty to project themselves in whichever way they like, thus making room for catfishing.

The show has completed 12 episodes, and only 5 contestants remain to fight it out in The Circle Season 3 finale, which drops on Wednesday, September 29. Continue reading to know more about the finale's premiere, the cash prize money and the five finalists.

More about The Circle season 3 finale

Since the beginning of Season 3, Netflix has been dropping new episodes every Wednesday and fans can expect to see the finale this Wednesday, September 29. The premiere time for the Indian audience will be 12.30 pm. The winner takes away a whopping cash prize of $100,000. The show is based on contestants rating each other based on their social media profiles, with several twists only spicing up the game. The show has also been renewed for the fourth and fifth seasons owing to its widespread popularity.

The finalists include five members of The Circle vouching for the grand prize. The five finalists this season, who impressed the viewers with their gaming acumen are Matthew Pappadia, Sophia Layne, James Andre Jefferson Jr, Keisha "Kai" Ghost and Nick Uhlenhuth.

The third season, which premiered on Netflix on September 8, 2021, is presented by Michelle Buteau and saw 13 contestants onboard. The contestants who have been blocked, include Michelle Rider, Ava Marie Capra, Chanel Marie Capra, Calvin Kiing Crooks, Rachel Ward, Ruksana Carroll, Daniel Cusimano and Jacki Jing.

More about The Circle

The American reality series, which first aired on Netflix in January 2020, is produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group. Based on a British TV series of the same name, Netflix has launched its versions in France and Brazil as well. Touted as a game revolving around social media, it is based on the concept that 'anyone can be anyone in The Circle.'

