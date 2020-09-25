'The Comey Rule' Main Cast And The Real Life Politicians They Will Play; See List Here

The Comey Rule is an upcoming miniseries that is based on the autobiography A Higher Loyalty, written by former FBI director James Comey. The book details the FBI career of James Comey, the ethics of public office, and Comey's strained relationship with the current President of the United States Donald Trump. The show will be a dramatised political drama written and directed by Billy Ray. The Comey Rule is set to release on September 27, 2020. Here is a look at the main cast of The Comey Rule.

The Comey Rule's cast

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels will play the role of James Comey in The Comey Rule. The entire show will be set in the perspective of James Comey, former US FBI Director. Jeff Daniels is most known for films such as Steve Jobs, The Martian, Good Night, and Good Luck, Infamous, and Looper.

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson will essay the role of Donald Trump, the current president of the United States. The Comey Rule will showcase how James Comey ended up getting on the bad side of the POTUS. Donald Trump and Comey's relationship and the ethics of their dealings are the main focus of the show and the original book, A Higher Loyalty.

Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly will play the role of Andrew McCabe. Andrew McCabe served as the Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for two years, from February 2016 to January 2018. Andrew also served as the Acting Director of the FBI after James Comey was dismissed by Donald Trump due to their personal differences.

Jennifer Ehle

Jennifer Ehle will play the role of James Comey's wife, Patrice Comey. Jennifer Ehle has worked in acclaimed television shows as well as movies. Some of her most known works include Pride and Prejudice, The King's Speech, Fifty Shades of Grey, and A Gifted Man.

Holly Hunter

Holly Hunter will feature as Sally Yates in The Comey Rule. Sally Yates was the United States Deputy Attorney General and later the Acting United States Attorney General. She was dismissed from office after she refused to defend Trump's 'Muslim ban'.

