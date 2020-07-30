Brendan Gleeson Plays Donald Trump In 'The Comey Rule', Makers Release Trailer | Watch

Brendan Gleeson’s look as the 45th President of the United States of America was finally revealed. The actor looked strikingly similar to the real-life President. Despite a few glimpses from the trailer, fans in the comments admitted that they were impressed by Brendan Gleeson’s work to transform himself into President Donald Trump. A few dialogues too can be heard from Brendan Gleeson’s portrayal of Donald Trump. The voice of Donald Trump by Brendan Gleeson too impressed fans as they were surprised to find the incredible similarity.

Brendan Gleeson to play President Donald Trump in upcoming miniseries "The Comey Rule"

The short clip shared by the makers sheds light on very few aspects in regards to the series. However, it does a fantastic job when it comes to introducing the characters who will be part of the miniseries. Jeff Daniels, who is a well-renowned actor, will be seen playing the role of former FBI director James Comey. Brendan Gleeson will be playing President Donald Trump. In the short clip shared, one can hear Brendan Gleeson’s portrayal of Donald Trump converse with Jeff Daniel’s Comey. The President of the United States tells Comey in his distinctive voice that he needs loyalty.

The trailer for this miniseries ends with Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump whispering in Comey’s ear. The president says that he really looks forward to working with Comey and then goes ahead and asks him for a picture. The miniseries is based on the real-life Comey’s memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership. The miniseries titled The Comey Rule revolves around the struggle for power between Trump and Comey during the aftermath of the 2016 presidential elections. The Comey Rule will be a two-part four-hour limited miniseries. According to a news portal, the series will release during September 2020, ahead of the Presidential Elections.

The first part of the series is expected to examine the FBI’s investigation into Hilary Clinton’s emails and the impact it had in the presidential elections. The second part of the miniseries will focus on the relationship between Trump and Comey during the first few months of Trump’s presidency, according to a news portal.

