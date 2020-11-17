Amitabh Bachchan Says He Has Become The Eternal 'gongoozler', Explains Its Meaning

In a recent Instagram post, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has become the eternal 'gongoozler'. On November 16, Monday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochromatic image of him. In the caption, he claimed that he has become the eternal 'gongoozler'. Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post and what does 'gongoozler' mean.

Amitabh Bachchan says he is a 'gongoozler'

In this Instagram post, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen in a sherwani. The self-design outfit also had a front pocket tucked with a designed pocket square. Amitabh Bachchan also sported a pair of nerdy glasses. In the caption, calling himself a gongoozler, Amitabh also shared the meaning of this word. He said, according to Met in New York City, 'gongoozler is simply an idle and inquisitive person who stands staring for prolonged periods at anything out of the common.'

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram caption read as

… and I stand and become the eternal GONGOOZLER .... the MET in NYC says its ‘an idle and inquisitive person who stands staring for prolonged periods at anything out of the common'

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan wishes Aaradhya on ninth birthday, shares collage of nine pics

Fans' reactions

Fans were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the actor's followers commented, "Beautiful pic sirðŸ¤©ðŸ¤—", while another added, "Very nice sir ðŸ¤—Very nice sir ðŸ¤—". One of the users wrote, "U r inspiration of all youngstersðŸ’•ðŸ’•". Another fan comment read as "Count us in too, Sir! ðŸ˜ŠðŸ™ðŸ»". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Amitabh Bachchan Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | 'Pride': Amitabh shares pic of diya lit at Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s statue in Wroclaw

On the social media front, Amitabh is quite active on Instagram. He recently shared another throwback picture from the golden era. In this Instagram post, the actor talked about fashion, back in his era. He can be spotted donning a flared outfit. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "... when it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers .. but flared sleeves as well .. ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£". Here, he can be seen standing tall, looking upwards. Amitabh Bachchan's throwback image received more than 800k likes on Instagram.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan urges people to adapt 'simple lifestyle changes' on World Diabetes Day

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares a sweet throwback picture to wish his fans 'Happy Diwali'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.