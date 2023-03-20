The Crown Recreates Princess Diana’s Deadly Car Crash, Internet Unhappy

British web series The Crown recently recreated the scene of Princess Diana’s death that was caused by a car crash at the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France. The crash was recreated for the sixth season of The Crown using a crash prop car, which is attracting backlash online. Princess Diana’s car crash took place in a Mercedes S-Class in 1997 and caused her tragic passing. The role of Princess Diana is played by actor Elizabeth Debicki.

The images from the recreated car crash came from The Daily Mail UK. According to the set images, the prop Mercedes S-Class was transported to Paris in secret and marked the second vehicle brought to the French capital for filming in the last year. Many fans expressed their outrage over the recreation for The Crown, despite Netflix previously announcing that they would not recreate it back in October.

I don’t think we need to see the Princess Diana crash scenes in the Crown. We have all seen them before, it’s imprinted in our minds. There needs to be some respect shown. #ThisMorning — Sara 💙 (@Mabel_Mouse_) March 20, 2023

It's going to cause a lot of upset with the Royal Family': The Crown sparks fresh row about dramatising Diana's death after replica of mangled Mercedes from Princess' fatal crash is seen, with source fearing that 'a lot of people will find it sick' anything for money and spite — hamish macdonald (@hamishmacdona18) March 20, 2023

The Crown previously made headlines back in October 2022 when the cast and crew were seen in Paris. Later in December, the scenes featuring the police officers and investigators were filmed in December.

Andy Vermaut shares:'The Crown' begins filming events leading up to Princess Diana’s fatal car crash: Netflix's "The Crown" has begun filming the events leading up to the death… https://t.co/WwBMzM4H81 Thank you. #ThankYouJournalistsForTheNewsWeGetFromYou #AndyVermautThanksYou pic.twitter.com/papmDbyAZU — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) October 27, 2022

Ukrainian ballet and filming The Crown: Thursday’s best photos

A scene during the filming of a new series of Netflix’s The Crown, near the location of the car crash that killed Diana, Princess of Wales, in Paris in 1997. Photograph: Pierre Suu/GC Images pic.twitter.com/UmiX8gMvwK — Abdulsatar Bochnak (@AbdulsatarBoch1) October 27, 2022

The Crown season 6 to feature romance between Kate Middleton and Prince Williams

The upcoming season of The Crown will feature the love story between Kate Middleton and Prince Williams, in the wake of Princess Diana’s passing. It will follow Middleton and Williams as they met during Williams’ time at Scotland’s St. Andrews University.

The role of Duchess Middleton will be played by actor Meg Bellamy, while the role of Prince Williams will be played by Ed McVey. Kate Middleton and Prince Williams started dating in 2003 and tied the knot eight years later on April 29, 2011. They share three children together, namely Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.