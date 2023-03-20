Last Updated:

The Crown Recreates Princess Diana’s Deadly Car Crash, Internet Unhappy

The Crown recently saw the recreation of Princess Diana's infamous car crash in Paris, France, for its sixth season.

The Crown

British web series The Crown recently recreated the scene of Princess Diana’s death that was caused by a car crash at the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France. The crash was recreated for the sixth season of The Crown using a crash prop car, which is attracting backlash online. Princess Diana’s car crash took place in a Mercedes S-Class in 1997 and caused her tragic passing. The role of Princess Diana is played by actor Elizabeth Debicki.

The images from the recreated car crash came from The Daily Mail UK. According to the set images, the prop Mercedes S-Class was transported to Paris in secret and marked the second vehicle brought to the French capital for filming in the last year. Many fans expressed their outrage over the recreation for The Crown, despite Netflix previously announcing that they would not recreate it back in October. 

The Crown previously made headlines back in October 2022 when the cast and crew were seen in Paris. Later in December, the scenes featuring the police officers and investigators were filmed in December.

The Crown season 6 to feature romance between Kate Middleton and Prince Williams

The upcoming season of The Crown will feature the love story between Kate Middleton and Prince Williams, in the wake of Princess Diana’s passing. It will follow Middleton and Williams as they met during Williams’ time at Scotland’s St. Andrews University. 

The role of Duchess Middleton will be played by actor Meg Bellamy, while the role of Prince Williams will be played by Ed McVey. Kate Middleton and Prince Williams started dating in 2003 and tied the knot eight years later on April 29, 2011. They share three children together, namely Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

