'The Dead Zone' Predicted The Coronavirus Outbreak And Other Related Details In 2003?

An episode in the 2003 television show, The Dead Zone has left people in shock. After watching the episode of The Dead Zone, viewers are surprised as it turns out that the episode kind of predicted the current Coronavirus pandemic years before. The Dead Zone Coronavirus prediction is doing rounds on the internet.

In one of the episodes of the show which is titled as Plague, Johnny Smith has a vision. The retired school teacher has a vision that a group of children are becoming sick after they are infected with a mysterious virus. He then confronts the town sheriff and tells him what he saw in his vision. He also advises the sheriff to quarantine the building as the students begin to get sick.

The episode Plague also predicts the chain of events that followed after the Coronavirus pandemic. While finding out about the origin of the virus, the local health inspector talks about the possibility of the virus originating in China and those who have recently travelled there could be the cause of its outbreak. The episode also talks about how CDC, US-based Centers for Disease Control might take months to figure out a cure of the virus or where it originated from.

A glimpse from the episode of The Dead Zone

The fourteenth episode of The Dead Zone, Plague also emphasizes the necessary immediate lockdown which has been enforced all over the world by several countries to stop the Coronavirus outbreak. The episode also discusses wearing masks which are deemed as a bad idea for political reasons. Surprisingly, in the episode of The Dead Zone, the health inspector suggests that the virus may have been infected due to contact with an animal.

The Dead Zone episode also suggests that the possible cure for the virus would be hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug being used widely for the cure of Coronavirus. Interestingly, the episode also sees symptoms like high fever and respiratory distress in infected people.

