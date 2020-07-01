'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Cast: Find Out Who Stars Alongside Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid’s Tale is a Hulu original dystopian drama series. It is based on the popular novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, which carries the same name. The drama series is also streaming on Amazon Prime. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 trailer dropped on June 24, 2020, and it has gotten the show’s fans excited for the new season. Here is the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 cast

The Handmaid’s Tale stars Elisabeth Moss as the protagonist, June Osborne. The character later takes the name of Offred and even Ofjoseph. Joseph Fiennes, who is a popular English theatre and film actor plays the lead antagonist, Commander Waterford, who is a high ranking government official and also June’s former master.

In addition, the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale also includes, Yvonne Strahovski, who plays Commander Waterford’s wife, Serena Waterford, Max Minghella, who plays Commander Nick Blaine and June Osborne’s love interest.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 will feature all the above-mentioned characters, in addition to other stars such as Alexis Bledel who plays Ofglen, Madeline Brewer who plays Ofwarren, Ann Dowd who plays the resilient Aunty Lydia and O. T. Fagbenle who plays June Osborne’s husband. These actors are a part of the show’s cast as they play a key role in the story.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 story

At the end of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3, we see that June rescues as many as 52 children from Gilead, a totalitarian state. The children are sent to Canada with the help of her fellow Handmaids and Gilead companions. However, in spite of having the opportunity to escape from Gilead and go home to her family in Canada, June decides to stay back.

She is now on a mission to save every child in Gilead and help then move to Canada to secure a better future for them. Meanwhile, the lead antagonists of the show Commander Waterford and Serena Joy are captured by authorities in Canada, due to the war crimes and acts of human rights violation committed by them.

It is also revealed to the authorities that Nicole is not Fred’s biological daughter, and her real father is Nick. Hence it is evident by Season 3 ending and The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 trailer that the resistance in Gilead is going to intensify. The Handmaid’s and the other oppressed groups will surely get together to crush the totalitarian state.

