Last Updated:

Netflix's 'Queer Eye' And 'Cheer' Rule The Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2020 Winner List

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2020 winner list came out on June 29 and Netflix dominated the awards with Cheer and Queer Eye in the lead. See Winners list.

Written By
Shweta Patokar
Queer Eye

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners list was released on June 29. This year the awards were highly dominated by Netflix. The network's domination at the awards is also partly credited to its popular shows Queer Eye and Cheer. Both the shows bagged two titles each and Netflix even bagged the title for Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform.

Cheer bagged the award for best-unstructured series and for the best male star of the year while Queer Eye bagged kudos for lifestyle: fashion/beauty show and ensemble cast in a scripted series. Overall, Netflix bagged 8 awards in total at the awards. Other Netflix shows that bagged the awards are Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, Love Is Blind, and Somebody Feed Phil. Check out the Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2020 Winners List. 

Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2020 Winners List

Competition Series

  • WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

  • WINNER: The Voice (NBC)

Unstructured Series

  • WINNER: Cheer (Netflix)

Structured Series

  • WINNER: The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Business Show

  • WINNER: Shark Tank (ABC)

Sports Show

  • WINNER: The Last Dance (ESPN)

ALSO READ | 'Queer Eye': Five Life-changing Lessons You Can Learn From Fab Five

Crime/Justice Series

  • WINNER: Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

  • WINNER: Frontline (PBS)

Limited Documentary Series

  • WINNER: Hillary (Hulu)

Short-Form Series

  • Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)

Live Show

  • WINNER: Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Interactive Show

  • WINNER: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

ALSO READ | Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Has A Relatable Reaction On Being Crowned Sexiest Reality Star

Culinary Show – TIE

  • WINNER (TIE): Chopped (Food Network)
  • WINNER (TIE): Top Chef (Bravo)

Game Show

  • WINNER: Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)

Travel/Adventure Series

  • WINNER: Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Animal/Nature Show

  • WINNER: Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)

Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

  • WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Relationship Show

  • WINNER: Love Is Blind (Netflix)

ALSO READ | Where Is 'Queer Eye' Going Next? Which Place Will Be Covered By Fab Five In Season 6?

Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

  • WINNER: A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

  • WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Female Star of The Year

  • WINNER: Dr Sandra Lee – Dr Pimple Popper (TLC)

Male Star of The Year

  • WINNER: Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)

Show Host

  • WINNER: Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform

  • WINNER: Netflix

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production

  • WINNER: Raw TV

ALSO READ | Queer Eye Star Tan France Becomes An American Citizen And Is Eager To Start Voting

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all