Netflix's 'Queer Eye' And 'Cheer' Rule The Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2020 Winner List

Quick links:
The Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners list was released on June 29. This year the awards were highly dominated by Netflix. The network's domination at the awards is also partly credited to its popular shows Queer Eye and Cheer. Both the shows bagged two titles each and Netflix even bagged the title for Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform.
Cheer bagged the award for best-unstructured series and for the best male star of the year while Queer Eye bagged kudos for lifestyle: fashion/beauty show and ensemble cast in a scripted series. Overall, Netflix bagged 8 awards in total at the awards. Other Netflix shows that bagged the awards are Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, Love Is Blind, and Somebody Feed Phil. Check out the Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2020 Winners List.
ALSO READ | 'Queer Eye': Five Life-changing Lessons You Can Learn From Fab Five
ALSO READ | Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Has A Relatable Reaction On Being Crowned Sexiest Reality Star
ALSO READ | Where Is 'Queer Eye' Going Next? Which Place Will Be Covered By Fab Five In Season 6?
ALSO READ | Queer Eye Star Tan France Becomes An American Citizen And Is Eager To Start Voting
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.