Netflix's 'Queer Eye' And 'Cheer' Rule The Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2020 Winner List

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners list was released on June 29. This year the awards were highly dominated by Netflix. The network's domination at the awards is also partly credited to its popular shows Queer Eye and Cheer. Both the shows bagged two titles each and Netflix even bagged the title for Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform.

Cheer bagged the award for best-unstructured series and for the best male star of the year while Queer Eye bagged kudos for lifestyle: fashion/beauty show and ensemble cast in a scripted series. Overall, Netflix bagged 8 awards in total at the awards. Other Netflix shows that bagged the awards are Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, Love Is Blind, and Somebody Feed Phil. Check out the Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2020 Winners List.

Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2020 Winners List

Competition Series

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

WINNER: The Voice (NBC)

Unstructured Series

WINNER: Cheer (Netflix)

Structured Series

WINNER: The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Business Show

WINNER: Shark Tank (ABC)

Sports Show

WINNER: The Last Dance (ESPN)

Crime/Justice Series

WINNER: Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

WINNER: Frontline (PBS)

Limited Documentary Series

WINNER: Hillary (Hulu)

Short-Form Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)

Live Show

WINNER: Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Interactive Show

WINNER: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Culinary Show – TIE

WINNER (TIE): Chopped (Food Network)

WINNER (TIE): Top Chef (Bravo)

Game Show

WINNER: Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)

Travel/Adventure Series

WINNER: Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Animal/Nature Show

WINNER: Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)

Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Relationship Show

WINNER: Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

WINNER: A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Female Star of The Year

WINNER: Dr Sandra Lee – Dr Pimple Popper (TLC)

Male Star of The Year

WINNER: Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)

Show Host

WINNER: Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform

WINNER: Netflix

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production

WINNER: Raw TV

