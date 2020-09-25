'The Haunted' Ending Explained: What Transpires In Haunted House With Emily Decoded

The Haunted, starring Sophie Stevens, Nick Baylay in the lead, narrates the tale of a young girl, who takes the job of a caretaker at a haunted house. Sophia Stevens, who plays the titular role of Emily, plays the caretaker, and Nick Baylay, plays the role of Arthur, an old man, who has a dark past. The Haunted is written and directed by David Holroyd. The movie recently premiered online on Hulu.

Also Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away: 15 Interesting Facts Of Singer That Every Fan Must Know

The Haunted ending explained

The recently released movie starts with a young girl named Emily, who in desperation, takes up the job of a care-taker at a haunted house. However, her life takes a U-turn after she experiences the presence of a ghost at her place of work. The ghost tries to harm Arthur, an old man, with whom Emily shares a warm relationship.

The 75-minute odd horror film opened to a mixed reaction from the audiences, who seem to find the ending of The Haunted abrupt. In the climax, of The Haunted, the audience discovers that Emily, the protagonist, is the ghost in the film. Interestingly, Emily's father is Arthur who tortures her, which leads to her death.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Gets Ready To Fly To Goa, Gives A Glimpse Of Her 'vacaymode'

The abrupt climax of The Haunted met with a massive backlash from the audiences; especially because there was little to no explanation on why Emily re-enters the old-age home after her death. However, when in the climax scene Emily joins her dead mother, there seems an answer to why she had re-entered the old-age home. It was to meet her mother, with whom she shared a close bond.

Also Read | 'Student Of The Year 2' Actor Abhishek Bajaj Updates Fans After Meeting With A Car Mishap

The Haunted's script was written by David Holroyd, who in the past has concocted several horror films. Upon release, The Haunted received backlash from a section of the audience, who criticised the slow storyline. The audience also criticised the cinematography of the film, which was handled by Mike Hodder, who has previously worked in documentary films.

The music of the film was composed by Homay Schmitz and Oliver Patrice Weder. The editing of the horror-thriller was done by Fergus MacKinnon of the Law & Order: UK (2011) fame. The movie is produced by Crispin Manson and Matthew Stradling under their respective banners.

Also Read | Henry Cavill Reveals He Will Not Shoot Anything New For Zack Snyder's Justice League Cut

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.