SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away: 15 Interesting Facts Of Singer That Every Fan Must Know

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on Friday, September 25, has a special place in everyone's heart because of his melodious voice. The singer, who dabbled different hats, from production to acting, made his singing debut in 1966 with the song Emiyee Vinta Moham from the film, Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. As we remembere the veteran, here are fifteen interesting facts about the singer.

Also Read | Popular Playback Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away At The Age Of 74

15 interesting facts about SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam was born in Konetampet, Tiruvallur district, to SP Sambamurthy and Sakunthalamma. He has two brothers and five sisters.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's father was an actor, who performed in various plays. He was also a noted Harikatha exponent. Meanwhile, the singer's mother was a housewife.

SP Balasubrahmanyam started learning music from an early age. SP Balasubrahmanyam had to drop out of his engineering course at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapuramu, Anantapur, due to typhoid.

Singer and actor SP Sailaja is SP Balasubrahmanyam's sister. Interestingly, the legendary singer's son SP Charan is also a singer, and actor, who has worked with mavericks like M M Keeravaani, AR Rahman, among others.

Also Read | S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's Son On Singer's Health: 'Dad Is Stable And Is Continuing Physio'

SP Balasubrahmanyam has crooned more than 40,000 songs in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and others.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has worked with an array of music composers, from young to old. He has worked with composers like MS Viswanathan to AR Rahman.

Besides singing, SP Balasubrahmanyam has acted in close to 48 Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies. SP Balasubrahmanyam's last film as an actor was Sriram Adittya's Devadas (2018).

SP Balasubrahmanyam has briefly worked as a dubbing artist. He has dubbed for Kamal Haasan in Thenali's (2000) Telugu version.

Also Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son Updates On Singer's Health: 'Dad's Progress Is Slow But Stable'

According to The News Minute's report, SP Balasubrahmanyam has recorded 21 Kannada songs for music composer Upendra Kumar in 12 hours.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has six National Awards to his name. Besides which, he has won Tamil Nadu State Award and Karnataka State Award, among others.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is also a recipient of Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011).

SP Balasubrahmanyam was honoured with the Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

SP Balasubrahmanyam interestingly holds an honorary doctorate from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapuramu, where he studied engineering.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has been the voice for superstars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi in a career spanning over 5 decades.

Also Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Son Shares An Important Health Update About His Father, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.